Dundee teenager battered partner and bit into man’s ear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee teenager battered partner and bit into man’s ear

Thomas Mullen, 18, was jailed for committing a succession of crimes.

By Ciaran Shanks
Thomas Mullen
Thomas Mullen.

A Dundee teenager battered his partner in front of terrified children during months of “despicable” abuse.

Thomas Mullen forced his way into the woman’s home and bit a man’s ear, leaving him permanently disfigured, while he held an infant.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the woman feared for her life while being pinned down and repeatedly punched.

The 18-year-old was jailed after a sheriff ruled nothing could be done to help him in the community.

In addition to the domestic abuse, he had also admitted possessing a zombie knife, repeatedly chasing a rival and setting fire to a car.

zombie knife
A zombie knife identical to Mullen’s.

Sheriff Paul Ralph told him: “You can’t keep going this way.

“You have run out of road. There are times the court just has to say ‘enough is enough’.”

Fear for life

On January 3 this year, Mullen was allowed entry to the woman’s home in Dundee and a row broke out.

Fiscal depute Alan Bell said: “The accused rushed towards her, knocked her on a sofa, pinned her down and started repeatedly punching her on the head with both hands.

“She believes she was punched five times with significant force.

“She was in genuine fear of her life.

“He took possession of her iPhone 14 and damaged a television, causing it to break.”

Mullen made holes in doors and a child ran to a neighbour’s house and pleaded with her to call 999.

The woman was found in the living room “sobbing extensively”.

Return attack

Mullen returned later that day to cause further terror.

He kicked a door off its hinges, barged past the woman and punched a man who was holding a one-year-old.

Mullen bit the man’s ear and repeatedly threw punches in front of a “hysterical” child.

The thug fled and his victim had to receive a tetanus shot and have his ear lobe glued.

The court also heard how Mullen spat in his partner’s face in the middle of Lochee’s Home Bargains on an occasion.

Mullen, of Watson Street, pled guilty to committing violent domestic abuse against the woman between September 3 2024 and January 3 this year and on the latter date, assaulting the male, causing permanent disfigurement.

He was on six bail orders from different courts at the time.

Further crimes

Mullen also admitted separate charges of striking a 17-year-old with a piece of wood to his injury on February 9 2024 on Buttars Road, having pursued and threatened to stab him on January 11 that year in the Fintry area.

On April 19 2024, he was caught with a zombie knife on Fintry Road.

Mullen, who appeared for sentencing via video link from HMYOI Polmont, set fire to a car and damaged it on Pitkerro Road on December 11 2023.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said his client is expecting a child with the woman and described their relationship as “volatile”.

He referenced concerns from Mullen’s family about his mental health and he missed a long-awaited community mental health appointment because he had been remanded in custody.

He said: “He is still only 18 and there’s still a chance for Mr Mullen.

“His family are still very supportive and they are trying to assist him in every area.”

Mullen was sentenced to a total of 16 months detention and made subject to an 18-month non-harassment order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Grant Moffat
Fife driver's car 'split in two' in horrific crash, leaving four badly injured
Christopher Stevenson
Dundee thug told police 'Jesus Christ is the son of God' after homophobic assault
Graeme Stuart
Care worker guilty of assaulting vulnerable Perthshire residents after teen volunteers raised alarm
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'I need this' Buckfast robber
John Docherty
Commonwealth Games medal-winning boxer from Montrose fined for 'f***ing rat' threat to woman
Alun Harris-Richards.
Woman to stand trial accused of killing Arbroath Asda security guard
Alan Moir
Paedophile oil worker jailed after sharing abuse through home wifi at St Cyrus
Laura Fieldsend
Fife woman was over cocaine limit when she hit M90 central reservation
Dundee Sheriff Court
'Deplorable' Fife abuser jailed at Dundee High Court
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Axe attack and petrol station raid