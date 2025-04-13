Fife brute’s charges listed 32 separate elements of abuse against two women

A jury has found a Kirkcaldy man guilty of abusing two former partners.

Logan Smith, 23, stood trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and was convicted of two charges of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour.

The indictment lists 15 elements of abuse against one woman and 17 concerning his second victim.

Smith, of Glamis Road, slapped the first woman in the face and seized and compressed her neck, restricting her breathing, in a life-endangering attack.

He told her to kill herself, causing her to take an overdose of prescription medication, refused to take her to hospital and stated she was lying.

Smith pushed her to the ground and punched and kicked her in the head and body and refused to take her to hospital.

He struck her in the leg with a car exhaust and repeatedly seized her by the hand and bent her fingers backwards to her injury and permanent impairment.

Other aspects of the offending included repeatedly demanding money from her and failing to repay it and making abusive remarks.

The abuse, aggravated by prejudice relating to disability, spanned dates from 2021 to 2023 at addresses in Methil, Leven, a hotel in Glasgow and elsewhere.

Second victim

Smith abused a second woman during a period between 2022 and 2023 at addresses in Methil, Cellardyke, a hotel in Glasgow and elsewhere.

He struck her on the leg and seized and compressed her neck, causing injury.

He accused her of infidelity and struck her on the head with his elbow.

Other assaults included biting her and kicking her on the body.

Smith repeatedly made abusive remarks, isolated her from friends and family, refused to let her leave his property and repeatedly compelled her to enter shops to buy alcohol, smoking products and food for him.

He repeatedly obtained money from her and failed to repay it.

Smith compelled her to place an app on her phone so he could track her whereabouts.

One part of the charge states Smith sat astride the woman, seized her by the body and tried to pull her mobile phone from her grasp, made abusive remarks to her and compelled her to leave the property, all when she was pregnant.

Bailed

Smith previously pled guilty to a domestically-aggravated third charge of breaching bail on various occasions between in 2023 by contacting the second woman by phone or in person.

Sheriff Robert More deferred sentencing until May 6 to obtain background reports and continued bail.

