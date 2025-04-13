Fife brute’s charges listed 32 separate elements of abuse against two women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Fife brute’s charges listed 32 separate elements of abuse against two women

Logan Smith will be sentenced next month after being found guilty by a jury.

By Jamie McKenzie
Logan Smith
Logan Smith.

A jury has found a Kirkcaldy man guilty of abusing two former partners.

Logan Smith, 23, stood trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and was convicted of two charges of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour.

The indictment lists 15 elements of abuse against one woman and 17 concerning his second victim.

Smith, of Glamis Road, slapped the first woman in the face and seized and compressed her neck, restricting her breathing, in a life-endangering attack.

He told her to kill herself, causing her to take an overdose of prescription medication, refused to take her to hospital and stated she was lying.

Smith pushed her to the ground and punched and kicked her in the head and body and refused to take her to hospital.

He struck her in the leg with a car exhaust and repeatedly seized her by the hand and bent her fingers backwards to her injury and permanent impairment.

Other aspects of the offending included repeatedly demanding money from her and failing to repay it and making abusive remarks.

The abuse, aggravated by prejudice relating to disability, spanned dates from 2021 to 2023 at addresses in Methil, Leven, a hotel in Glasgow and elsewhere.

Second victim

Smith abused a second woman during a period between 2022 and 2023 at addresses in Methil, Cellardyke, a hotel in Glasgow and elsewhere.

He struck her on the leg and seized and compressed her neck, causing injury.

He accused her of infidelity and struck her on the head with his elbow.

Other assaults included biting her and kicking her on the body.

Smith repeatedly made abusive remarks, isolated her from friends and family, refused to let her leave his property and repeatedly compelled her to enter shops to buy alcohol, smoking products and food for him.

He repeatedly obtained money from her and failed to repay it.

Smith compelled her to place an app on her phone so he could track her whereabouts.

One part of the charge states Smith sat astride the woman, seized her by the body and tried to pull her mobile phone from her grasp, made abusive remarks to her and compelled her to leave the property, all when she was pregnant.

Bailed

Smith previously pled guilty to a domestically-aggravated third charge of breaching bail on various occasions between in 2023 by contacting the second woman by phone or in person.

Sheriff Robert More deferred sentencing until May 6 to obtain background reports and continued bail.

