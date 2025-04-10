Fife paedophile had unsolicited photos of schoolgirls and ‘porn phone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife paedophile had unsolicited photos of schoolgirls and ‘porn phone’

Alexander Hope's three phones filled with illicit material were found after he was confronted by paedophile hunters.

By Jamie McKenzie
Alexander Hope.
A Fife paedophile had more than 50 unsolicited photos of schoolgirls and stashed hundreds of sick child abuse images and videos on his phones, a court has heard.

Alexander Hope’s devices were seized by police after he was caught sending sexual messages to a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

The 38-year-old was actually speaking to an adult from a paedophile hunter group,  pretending to be a child.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Sheriff Krista Johnston described Hope’s offending as “very serious” and noted he has a “record of previous offending of a similar nature”.

The sheriff told him: “It’s most likely, therefore, you will be dealt with by a considerable custodial sentence”.

The charges

Hope appeared in the dock from custody to plead guilty to four charges.

Between July 7 and August 5 last year at his then-home address in Fodbank View, Dunfermline, he attempted to cause a child to view a sexual image and attempted to communicate indecently with them.

He sent sexually explicit images, videos and messages to a person he believed to be a 13-year-old.

Alexander Hope
Between April 15 and June 29 last year at the same address and elsewhere he behaved in a threatening or abuse manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by taking pictures of female children without their knowledge or permission.

And between November 1 2023 and August 14 last year took or permitted to be taken or made indecent photos or pseudo photos of children.

Sick chats

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court Hope initiated contact with a profile on Facebook, set up by a woman from the online paedophile hunter group Fuse UK.

The decoy told him straight away she was 13 and spoke about being at school.

Hope said she looked older and “really hot” and said a lot of boys would find her sexy.

The conversation continued in general terms but Hope sent sexual messages such as “bet you looked super sexy sunbathing” and “do you watch racy vids”.

More sexually explicit messages followed, including a video.

On August 14 last year, a group of paedophile hunters went to Hope’s then-home and recorded the confrontation on Facebook live.

Police were contacted and Hope was arrested.

After being booked into custody he asked if he “would be going back to Glenochil,” the fiscal said.

‘Porn phone’

Four mobile phones were seized in a search of his home.

One contained 194 files depicting child sexual exploitation and abuse, including 38 videos and 45 images rated the most graphic category A kind.

Another phone, designated on a piece of paper recovered in the search as “porn phone,” was found to contain 698 child abuse files.

Of these, 274 videos and 111 images were classed as category A.

The total runtime of the videos was 12 hours and 44 minutes.

The children depicted were aged between four and 14.

A third phone was used to take 51 images of schoolgirls in uniform, the court heard.

In the images the girls depicted are fully clothed and unaware they are being photographed.

The court heard they appeared to have been taken from a window.

Prison warning

Sheriff Johnston warned Hope he would likely receive a custodial sentence but called for a background report to consider risk assessment and post-release supervision orders.

Sentencing was deferred until May 8 at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and Hope was remanded and put on the sex offenders register.

