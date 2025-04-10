Thursday court round-up — Crossbow murder bid charge and predator behind bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Crossbow murder bid charge and predator behind bars

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A man charged with firing a crossbow at Dundee police officers in an alleged murder bid has been ordered to stand trial.

Michael Ley, 34, allegedly endangered the lives of police deployed to the Whitfield area of the city on March 14.

Armed officers were dispatched to Earlston Avenue, with a firearm discharged during the call-out.

Ley was previously remanded in custody after making no plea in relation to the single allegation he faced on petition.

Prosecutors allege Ley assaulted constables by repeatedly discharging a crossbow to the danger of their lives in an attempt to murder them.

Police in Whitfield
Police in Whitfield on March 14. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Ley, whose address was previously listed as Queens Hotel on Nethergate, made a second appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court via video link from HMP Perth on Wednesday.

Solicitor Jim Laverty made a further motion to release Ley on bail.

He was fully committed for trial by Sheriff Gregor Murray who continued Ley’s remand ahead of a further court date being fixed.

16 years behind bars

A serial criminal who murdered a Dundee taxi driver was jailed for life and ordered to serve at least 16 years in prison after his second prosecution for the attack. Steven Greig, 47, pushed taxi driver Mark Ward down a grassy slope and then repeatedly kicked and stamped on the defenceless victim’s head on April 6 2022, before abandoning him to his fate.

Steven Greig/ Mark Ward
Steven Greig (left) murdered Mark Ward. Images: Police Scotland

Hospital violence

A Perth hospital patient who caused £1,800 worth of damage to a ward door and caused a terrified doctor to press her panic alarm has been fined.

Convicted sex offender Neil Beattie admitted the vandalism and acting aggressively, shouting, and making violent threats.

While on bail on August 7 in 2023, Beattie pulled a door at the Esk Ward of Murray Royal’s Rohallion Unit off its hinges.

His solicitor Linda Clark explained Beattie lives with his mother in Perth and is subject to a community-based compulsion order.

At Perth Sheriff Court, the 39-year-old was fined £200 by Sheriff Clair McLachlan.

Former teacher sentenced

A former secondary school teacher who sent vile videos of himself to ex-pupils has been given a community sentence. Gilles Brown, a former history and modern studies teacher, was earlier convicted after a trial of sending lewd videos to three young women.

Gilles Brown
Gilles Brown.

Predator behind bars

A Fife predator who sexually assaulted a woman with a crowbar and raped a second victim while she was sleeping is behind bars.

First offender Kyle Kernachan, 28, of Dewar Street, Lochgelly, attacked both his victims in Edinburgh.

He was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh of carrying out a penetrative assault using a crowbar or similar instrument on his first victim at Marine Drive, Silverknowes Beach, on an occasion between February 2015 and October 2016.

Kernachan was also convicted of raping another woman in January 2017 at an address in the Granton area of Edinburgh when she was intoxicated, asleep and incapable of giving consent.

He was acquitted on a not proven verdict of a further rape charge alleging he assaulted a sleeping woman.

Judge Lady Haldane told him: “Given the gravity of these offences a custodial disposal is inevitable.

“However, you have no previous convictions and therefore, self-evidently, you have never served a sentence of imprisonment.”

The judge called for a background report on him before sentencing and adjourned the case until next month.

Kernachan was on bail during the trial but was remanded in custody and put on the sex offenders register.

Swordsman

An inebriated swordsman set alight a hanging basket outside a popular Perth pub on a Saturday night. Inebriated John Swanson went on to set fire to a bin before boasting about his weapon.

John Swanson
John Swanson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Cocaine-driver

A drug-driver caught behind the wheel in Dundee while high on cocaine has been banned from driving for more than two years.

David Dawson, of Essendy near Blairgowrie, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

Previously, the 50-year-old admitted the blood samples he provided after being stopped by police on February 2 last year tested positive for 10 times the cocaine limit and 16 times the limit of a metabolite of the Class A drug.

Officers pulled over his Vauxhall Corsa at 8.40pm on Myrekirk Road after receiving a report about how it was being driven.

Dawson returned positive readings for cocaine (101mics/ 10) and benzoylecgonine (800mics/ 50).

Solicitor Jim Laverty explained social workers did not deem Dawson to be a candidate for drug or alcohol treatment.

Sheriff David Hall noted Dawson was convicted for drink-driving in 2007 and disqualified him for 27 months.

The sheriff ordered Dawson to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and placed him under supervision for a year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

