Stirling woman’s ‘supermarket sweep’ thefts to fund family Christmas

Rose Stokes walked into stores and filled her basket with goods worth nearly £6,000.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Rose Stokes
Rose Stokes.

A Stirling woman stole almost £6,000 of health products and electric toothbrushes in “supermarket sweep” thefts to fund her Christmas.

Rose Stokes, 32, walked into the Sainsbury’s store on Back ‘o Hill Road on two separate days and “swept” shelves clean of products.

She carried out another shoplifting spree at a Tesco in Alloa but was caught before she could make off with the goods.

At Stirling Sheriff Court fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks said each incident had resulted in a four-figure sum of items being taken.

One of the supermarket raids netted her £2,075.86 of goods and she made off with £2281.20-worth in her other successful stealing spree.

She was trying to make off with products worth £1,516.85 from the Alloa store when she was caught.

Ms Brooks said: “It was filling a basket and just leaving. It was captured on CCTV.”

Stirling Sainsburys
Stokes twice hit the Sainsbury’s in Stirling. Image: Google

Solicitor Joe Scott-Hobbs said: “She was promised money for these goods but after handing them over she received nothing for them.

“She was in a difficult time in her life. She wanted to provide for her children at Christmas-time and was under the mistaken belief this would make it possible.

“She accepts full responsibility for what she did.”

Stokes, of Bridgend Caravan Park, admitted stealing items including flowers, reusable bags, electric toothbrushes and medicine from Sainsbury’s on September 15 and October 6 last year.

She further admitted stealing electric toothbrushes, fragrances and health items from Tesco on Auld Brig Road, Alloa, on September 17.

Jailing Stokes, Sheriff Derek Hamilton said: “This is a substantial theft over three separate events.

“It’s become all too common and you see it on television, to see people just walking into a shop, sweeping the shelves and walking out as if they are entitled.

“This type of behaviour is not acceptable and people should know if they are going to shoplift in this manner and at this level the custodial sentence sentences will be lengthy.”

He sentenced her to seven months imprisonment.

