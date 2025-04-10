Drug-addled Perth swordsman torched pub’s hanging basket

An inebriated swordsman set alight a hanging basket outside a popular Perth pub on a Saturday night.

Management at the popular Half A Tanner bar were grateful inebriated John Swanson only caused £20 worth of damage when he set one of their hanging baskets alight on a Saturday night in November.

The offender, high after a four-day drink-and-drug fuelled bender, also went on to torch a wheelie bin in nearby Fleshers Vennel.

Swanson was seen to be armed and told one member of the public he had a wakizashi blade – a Japanese samurai sword used during the Middle Ages.

A sheriff told him if it was not for his otherwise unblemished record, she would have sent him to prison.

Firefighters summoned

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson told Perth Sheriff Court: “Members of the public were concerned about the accused’s behaviour. He was holding a knife.”

He was spotted on CCTV committing his bizarre fireraising crimes, to which a pair of fire engines were dispatched.

Ms Hodgson said: “The accused approached a member of the public and admitted setting items on fire.

“He informed him he had a 12-inch blade, a wakizashi, in his possession and that was for his own protection.”

Swanson, of Loganlea Place in Edinburgh’s Restalrig area, pled guilty to possessing the offensive weapon on St John Street on November 4 2024.

The 24-year-old also admitted wilfully setting fire to the hanging basket and wheelie bin, damaging both.

His solicitor Bethany Downham said her client has autism, ADHD, EUPD and is awaiting a diagnosis of a potential schizotypal personality disorder.

The lawyer explained Swanson, who is undertaking a design and engineering Open University Course, began drinking at 13.

She said the katana-type sword belonged to the his grandfather, had sentimental value and was broken.

“He had been drinking and taking a concoction of drugs for the past four days.

“He’d been going through a difficult time.

“On this date, him and his partner reunited. Having been heavily under the influence, these were still in his system.

“He continued to go out drinking. He describes not being in the right headspace, dissociating from others.

“He advises he set fire to a hanging basket, tried to put it out and immediately regretted this.

“He is currently seeking help. This seems to be an isolated situation. He reports to be in a better place.”

Ordered to behave

Sheriff Clair McLachlan deferred sentencing for six months and ordered Swanson to be of good behaviour.

From the dock, Swanson told her he was paying off benefit and drug debts.

She said: “Frankly, if it wasn’t his first offence I’d be imposing a custodial sentence.

“What I’m going to do is defer sentencing just to monitor engagement.

“This is not with a view to admonishing you but with a view to put you to the test, to see that you can engage with the help that you clearly need and desist from offending.”

