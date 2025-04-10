Drug-addled Perth swordsman torched pub’s hanging basket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Drug-addled Perth swordsman torched pub’s hanging basket

John Swanson, who told an onlooker about his Japanese wakizashi samurai blade, also set fire to a bin in a city centre vennel.

By Ross Gardiner
John Swanson
John Swanson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

An inebriated swordsman set alight a hanging basket outside a popular Perth pub on a Saturday night.

Management at the popular Half A Tanner bar were grateful inebriated John Swanson only caused £20 worth of damage when he set one of their hanging baskets alight on a Saturday night in November.

The offender, high after a four-day drink-and-drug fuelled bender, also went on to torch a wheelie bin in nearby Fleshers Vennel.

Swanson was seen to be armed and told one member of the public he had a wakizashi blade – a Japanese samurai sword used during the Middle Ages.

A sheriff told him if it was not for his otherwise unblemished record, she would have sent him to prison.

Firefighters summoned

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson told Perth Sheriff Court: “Members of the public were concerned about the accused’s behaviour. He was holding a knife.”

He was spotted on CCTV committing his bizarre fireraising crimes, to which a pair of fire engines were dispatched.

Ms Hodgson said: “The accused approached a member of the public and admitted setting items on fire.

“He informed him he had a 12-inch blade, a wakizashi, in his possession and that was for his own protection.”

The Half a Tanner pub, Perth.

Swanson, of Loganlea Place in Edinburgh’s Restalrig area, pled guilty to possessing the offensive weapon on St John Street on November 4 2024.

The 24-year-old also admitted wilfully setting fire to the hanging basket and wheelie bin, damaging both.

Fleshers Vennel, Perth.

His solicitor Bethany Downham said her client has autism, ADHD, EUPD and is awaiting a diagnosis of a potential schizotypal personality disorder.

The lawyer explained Swanson, who is undertaking a design and engineering Open University Course, began drinking at 13.

She said the katana-type sword belonged to the his grandfather, had sentimental value and was broken.

“He had been drinking and taking a concoction of drugs for the past four days.

“He’d been going through a difficult time.

“On this date, him and his partner reunited. Having been heavily under the influence, these were still in his system.

“He continued to go out drinking. He describes not being in the right headspace, dissociating from others.

“He advises he set fire to a hanging basket, tried to put it out and immediately regretted this.

“He is currently seeking help. This seems to be an isolated situation. He reports to be in a better place.”

Ordered to behave

Sheriff Clair McLachlan deferred sentencing for six months and ordered Swanson to be of good behaviour.

From the dock, Swanson told her he was paying off benefit and drug debts.

She said: “Frankly, if it wasn’t his first offence I’d be imposing a custodial sentence.

“What I’m going to do is defer sentencing just to monitor engagement.

“This is not with a view to admonishing you but with a view to put you to the test, to see that you can engage with the help that you clearly need and desist from offending.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Rose Stokes
Stirling woman's 'supermarket sweep' thefts to fund family Christmas
Alexander Hope.
Fife paedophile had unsolicited photos of schoolgirls and 'porn phone'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Torched cars and 'slave' caught in sting
Gilles Brown
Fife ex-teacher showed 'poor judgement' in sexting former pupils and is given community sentence
Coen Bust.
On-the-run pervert found sleeping rough in Perthshire finally sentenced
Thomas Mullen
Dundee teenager battered partner and bit into man's ear
Grant Moffat
Fife driver's car 'split in two' in horrific crash, leaving four badly injured
Christopher Stevenson
Dundee thug told police 'Jesus Christ is the son of God' after homophobic assault
Graeme Stuart
Care worker guilty of assaulting vulnerable Perthshire residents after teen volunteers raised alarm
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'I need this' Buckfast robber