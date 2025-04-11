Court told of vicious hotel assault during Arnold Clark night out in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Court told of vicious hotel assault during Arnold Clark night out in Stirling

Liam Hannah punched and kicked his victim unconscious.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Liam Hannah
Liam Hannah. Image: Facebook

A former Arnold Clark employee left a colleague unconscious after attacking him on a night out in Stirling.

Liam Hannah attacked the man after being told to get off his bed at the city’s Travelodge.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard the 25 year-old was part of a large group that had been drinking heavily.

Fiscal Depute Lindsay Brooks said: “There were 40 members of staff out that night and a lot of drinking took place.

“At around 1am people left the Corn Exchange pub and (the complainer) and others went to the Travelodge as they were booked in for the night.”

She said although Hannah was not booked into the hotel, he and others joined the group staying there.

She said: “The accused had taken his shoes off and laid on the bed.

“The complainer asked him to leave as it was his room and he (the accused) did that.”

The Stirling Travelodge
The Stirling Travelodge. Image: Google

The group all left and went downstairs but at the bottom of the stairs the accused turned and confronted the complainer, squaring up to him and pushing him.

“He pushed his head back with his own forehead.

“The complainer tried to fend him off but the accused dragged him down onto the ground.

“He then kicked and punched him whilst he was on the ground, striking him on his head and shoulders.

“The complainer was curled in a ball on the ground with his hands protecting his head.”

Other people intervened to pull the accused off the man and an ambulance was called because he was losing consciousness.

‘Classic example of too much drink’

Solicitor Gordon Addison, defending, said Hannah had been extremely drunk.

“This loss of control is a classic example of what happens when you have far too much to drink.”

He said Hannah knew his victim and had lost his job as a result of the incident.

Hannah, of Marston Avenue, Falkirk, admitted the December 4 2022 assault at the Goosecroft Road hotel.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told him he was lucky he was not facing jail and ordered him to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

