Court told of vicious hotel assault during Arnold Clark night out in Stirling

A former Arnold Clark employee left a colleague unconscious after attacking him on a night out in Stirling.

Liam Hannah attacked the man after being told to get off his bed at the city’s Travelodge.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard the 25 year-old was part of a large group that had been drinking heavily.

Fiscal Depute Lindsay Brooks said: “There were 40 members of staff out that night and a lot of drinking took place.

“At around 1am people left the Corn Exchange pub and (the complainer) and others went to the Travelodge as they were booked in for the night.”

She said although Hannah was not booked into the hotel, he and others joined the group staying there.

She said: “The accused had taken his shoes off and laid on the bed.

“The complainer asked him to leave as it was his room and he (the accused) did that.”

The group all left and went downstairs but at the bottom of the stairs the accused turned and confronted the complainer, squaring up to him and pushing him.

“He pushed his head back with his own forehead.

“The complainer tried to fend him off but the accused dragged him down onto the ground.

“He then kicked and punched him whilst he was on the ground, striking him on his head and shoulders.

“The complainer was curled in a ball on the ground with his hands protecting his head.”

Other people intervened to pull the accused off the man and an ambulance was called because he was losing consciousness.

‘Classic example of too much drink’

Solicitor Gordon Addison, defending, said Hannah had been extremely drunk.

“This loss of control is a classic example of what happens when you have far too much to drink.”

He said Hannah knew his victim and had lost his job as a result of the incident.

Hannah, of Marston Avenue, Falkirk, admitted the December 4 2022 assault at the Goosecroft Road hotel.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told him he was lucky he was not facing jail and ordered him to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

