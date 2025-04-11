Fife pensioner branded ‘disgusting and depraved’ for sexual assault on 80-year-old with dementia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Fife pensioner branded ‘disgusting and depraved’ for sexual assault on 80-year-old with dementia

James Beveridge's victim's daughter saw events unfold on a security camera she had installed to keep an eye on her mother.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
James Beveridge
Pervert Beveridge hid his face as he left court this week.

A “depraved” pervert from Fife, who committed a sexual assault on an 80-year-old woman suffering from dementia, has avoided a jail sentence.

James Beveridge, 70, played the part of Good Samaritan by taking the woman back home after she had wandered off in the local area.

However, the long-time friend of the family then exploited her vulnerability by sexually assaulting her in her living room.

He was unaware the woman’s daughter had recently installed cameras to keep on an eye on her mum.

She was watching in horror as Beveridge pulled down his trousers, then kissed and groped her mum.

She called the house and told Beveridge she was watching him and had heard his sleazy sexual comments to the victim.

Beveridge, of Station Road, Thornton, appeared in Dunfermline Sheriff Court to be sentenced for the January 28 sexual assault.

‘Depraved’ attack

The court was told the woman suffers from vascular dementia and is looked after in her home by family members.

The condition affects her memory and she can put herself in vulnerable situations by leaving home alone.

Just before Christmas, the woman’s daughter installed a doorbell camera and one in the living room.

On January 28, she saw her mum being brought back into the house by Beveridge.

On the living room camera, she saw Beveridge pull down his trousers to thigh level and kiss the victim.

He then squeezed her breast and pulled up her top.

James Beveridge
James Beveridge arrives at Dunfermline Sheriff Court previously.

When the daughter phoned her mother’s home, Beveridge answered.

She told him there was a camera in the room and she was watching what was going on and that he should leave the house and never return.

Police were contacted and audio from the cameras was checked, which revealed Beveridge making a series of sexual remarks to the woman including: “Thinking about me and you, we’d never be out of the bedroom.”

He also told the woman to “put your hands down there”.

She asked, “Do I have to?” and Beveridge replied: “3,2,1, go.”

After the phone call, Beveridge is heard saying: “For f**k sake”.

Angry sheriff

Defence solicitor Shona Westwood said her client is “very remorseful”.

Sheriff Susan Duff interrupted to say, “He’s remorseful that the woman’s daughter installed a camera in her mother’s home and he was caught – that’s what he’s remorseful about.”

The solicitor said first offender Beveridge was unaware of the extent of the woman’s condition and her ability to consent.

An angry Sheriff Duff replied: “That’s utter nonsense.

“This is a woman who had gone out wandering.

“He was trusted by her family and his conduct was depraved.”

The solicitor said her client’s marriage has ended and he is living in temporary accommodation.

Sheriff Duff told Beveridge: “This was a disgusting and depraved sexual assault on an 80-year-old woman.”

She imposed a community payback order with three years of supervision and participation in a programme for sex offenders and Beveridge was put on the sex offenders register.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

