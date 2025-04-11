Fife pensioner branded ‘disgusting and depraved’ for sexual assault on 80-year-old with dementia

A “depraved” pervert from Fife, who committed a sexual assault on an 80-year-old woman suffering from dementia, has avoided a jail sentence.

James Beveridge, 70, played the part of Good Samaritan by taking the woman back home after she had wandered off in the local area.

However, the long-time friend of the family then exploited her vulnerability by sexually assaulting her in her living room.

He was unaware the woman’s daughter had recently installed cameras to keep on an eye on her mum.

She was watching in horror as Beveridge pulled down his trousers, then kissed and groped her mum.

She called the house and told Beveridge she was watching him and had heard his sleazy sexual comments to the victim.

Beveridge, of Station Road, Thornton, appeared in Dunfermline Sheriff Court to be sentenced for the January 28 sexual assault.

‘Depraved’ attack

The court was told the woman suffers from vascular dementia and is looked after in her home by family members.

The condition affects her memory and she can put herself in vulnerable situations by leaving home alone.

Just before Christmas, the woman’s daughter installed a doorbell camera and one in the living room.

On January 28, she saw her mum being brought back into the house by Beveridge.

On the living room camera, she saw Beveridge pull down his trousers to thigh level and kiss the victim.

He then squeezed her breast and pulled up her top.

When the daughter phoned her mother’s home, Beveridge answered.

She told him there was a camera in the room and she was watching what was going on and that he should leave the house and never return.

Police were contacted and audio from the cameras was checked, which revealed Beveridge making a series of sexual remarks to the woman including: “Thinking about me and you, we’d never be out of the bedroom.”

He also told the woman to “put your hands down there”.

She asked, “Do I have to?” and Beveridge replied: “3,2,1, go.”

After the phone call, Beveridge is heard saying: “For f**k sake”.

Angry sheriff

Defence solicitor Shona Westwood said her client is “very remorseful”.

Sheriff Susan Duff interrupted to say, “He’s remorseful that the woman’s daughter installed a camera in her mother’s home and he was caught – that’s what he’s remorseful about.”

The solicitor said first offender Beveridge was unaware of the extent of the woman’s condition and her ability to consent.

An angry Sheriff Duff replied: “That’s utter nonsense.

“This is a woman who had gone out wandering.

“He was trusted by her family and his conduct was depraved.”

The solicitor said her client’s marriage has ended and he is living in temporary accommodation.

Sheriff Duff told Beveridge: “This was a disgusting and depraved sexual assault on an 80-year-old woman.”

She imposed a community payback order with three years of supervision and participation in a programme for sex offenders and Beveridge was put on the sex offenders register.

