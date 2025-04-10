Angus showjumping instructor distressed German tourists with Nazi salutes on Tayside train

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Angus showjumping instructor distressed German tourists with Nazi salutes on Tayside train

John Cleneghan was told he missed the mark in his bid to make a joke with the holidaymakers he met on a train in Perthshire.

By Ross Gardiner
John Clenaghan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
John Clenaghan at a previous court appearance in Forfar.

A drunken Angus man ruined a German couple’s holiday in Scotland when he made Nazi salutes and played a Third Reich anthem on their train.

John Clenaghan was blasted at Perth Sheriff Court when his ill-fated attempt at humour left the tourists upset and alarmed as they travelled into Tayside on May 25 last year.

Boozed-up bigot Clenaghan tormented the couple after finding out their nationality and he was eventually reported to police by other passengers.

The show-jumping instructor was ordered to complete unpaid work as a direct alternative to imprisonment.

Taunted tourists

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said events began on the quiet Scotrail Inverness to Edinburgh train at about 9.30pm when Clenaghan and the tourists boarded.

“The accused interacts with the man, they engage in casual conversation where the accused ascertains this couple are from Germany.

“About 10 seconds later, the accused raises his left arm in a Nazi-style salute.

“He does this again when the conductor of the train is going through the carriage.”

Another time, Clenaghan put two fingers to his top lip, mimicking Adolf Hitler’s moustache, while saluting.

Adolf Hitler giving salute
Clenaghan frightened tourists by mimicking Hitler. Image: Shutterstock

The 35-year-old also played music loudly from his phone.

“The music being played, I understand, is a song that is associated with the Third Reich,” Ms Hodgson added.

Over the space of half-an-hour, Clenaghan repeatedly made fascist salutes and the couple moved away.

The court heard the holidaymakers were left “extremely distressed and upset” and “extremely alarmed.”

‘Wheels had fallen off’

Clenaghan was reported to police by other passengers.

His solicitor Sarah Russo labelled his offending “an act of utter stupidity”.

“This was an alcohol-fuelled incident.

“Mr Clenaghan had been travelling to Inverness that day with his partner. The vehicle he had been in had broken down.

“He’d gone off to a local public house and had been taking alcohol.

Perth Station
Clenaghan boarded the train at Perth and soon began causing a scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“They thereafter boarded a train. He fully accepts he was intoxicated at that stage in the day.

“He continued drinking on the train. He’d taken tins of beer out of a carrier bag he had at his feet.

“He is truly ashamed of his actions.

“He’s someone who has had longstanding issues with alcohol. He tells me at this time, the wheels had fallen off.

“He thought he was being humorous and that his actions at the time were funny.

“His actions did exactly the opposite. He does apologise for his actions and he is remorseful.”

‘Disgraceful’

Clenaghan, of Tulloes, near Forfar, previously admitted acting in a racially aggravated threatening or abusive manner.

He pled guilty to playing music and other audio and repeatedly performing Nazi-style salutes while the train travelled between Newtonmore and Pitlochry.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the next 10 months as a direct alternative to prison.

She said: “You may well hang your head in shame listening to that… disgraceful behaviour and not remotely funny or humorous.”

Clenaghan has previously been convicted of drink-driving in 2018 and 2020, as well as failing to provide police with a breath sample after crashing his private-plated Land Rover in 2021.

After he was taken to Ninewells following the collision, he ranted about a police officer’s briefcase containing a bomb.

In 2018, Clenaghan was lauded for helping pull four people from collision wreckage before paramedics arrived.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Crossbow murder bid charge and predator behind bars
Steven Greig/ Mark Ward
Dundee man to serve at least 16 years of life sentence behind bars for…
John Swanson
Drug-addled Perth swordsman torched pub's hanging basket
Rose Stokes
Stirling woman's 'supermarket sweep' thefts to fund family Christmas
Alexander Hope.
Fife paedophile had unsolicited photos of schoolgirls and 'porn phone'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Torched cars and 'slave' caught in sting
Gilles Brown
Fife ex-teacher showed 'poor judgement' in sexting former pupils and is given community sentence
Coen Bust.
On-the-run pervert found sleeping rough in Perthshire finally sentenced
Thomas Mullen
Dundee teenager battered partner and bit into man's ear
Grant Moffat
Fife driver's car 'split in two' in horrific crash, leaving four badly injured