Fife ex-teacher showed ‘poor judgement’ in sexting former pupils and is given community sentence

Gilles Brown plagued three ex-pupils with lewd messages.

By Jamie McKenzie
Gilles Brown
Gilles Brown.

A former secondary school teacher who sent vile videos of himself to ex-pupils has been given a community sentence.

Gilles Brown, a former history and modern studies teacher, was earlier convicted after a trial of sending lewd videos to three young women.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard previously all three followed him on social media after they left school.

Brown, 32, of Inchgarvie Park in South Queensferry, was sentenced on Wednesday by Sheriff Neil Kinnear, who noted he has already paid “quite a heavy price” for his crimes.

He has lost his teaching career, a subsequent job in a “more technical role,” and is no longer able to compete for his country in a martial arts-related sport.

The sheriff said he did not want to minimise Brown’s offending but deemed it “poor judgement” and he had “transgressed” boundaries and made assumptions when texting the women that they were consenting.

He said: “You did not take steps to confirm that and you just assumed they were happy but it is clear from the evidence they were not and were upset by the entirely inappropriate conduct you engaged in.”

‘Poor judgement’

The sheriff highlighted from a social work report Brown was suffering personal issues at the time which may have clouded his judgement.

He noted Brown had taught these young women and they liked him and thought he was a good teacher but said: “What they got was not what they signed up for.

“I consider, albeit they had left school, it was entirely inappropriate to engage with these young women in the way you did.

“It’s simply unacceptable behaviour and, if you were thinking straight, should have realised that at the time.”

Gilles Brown
Gilles Brown.

The sheriff added: “In the whole circumstances, without minimising, I think it was poor judgement and a failure to understand and appreciate boundaries at a time you were at a low ebb”.

The sheriff gave Brown 240 hours of unpaid work and placed him on offender supervision for a year with conduct requirements.

He was also put on the sex offenders register for one year.

The charges

Brown was found guilty of acting in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm by sending a video containing sex toys to a girl, aged 16, on an occasion in 2019.

Between August 2019 and May 2024 Brown sent sexual written and verbal communications to a second female from when she was aged 16 until she was 21, making sexually explicit and inappropriate remarks towards her.

He repeatedly sent videos and photographs of him masturbating and repeatedly sent her naked photographs of himself and images of sex toys.

The court heard she did accept there were points in the lengthy conversation when she responded with sexual communications of her own, though she said there were numerous times she was uncomfortable.

Between June 2021 and March 2024, he sent sexual written and verbal communications to a third victim, from when she was 18, by directing inappropriate remarks towards her, repeatedly sending her videos of him masturbating and a video of sex toys.

When this pupil came to get her leavers’ form signed at the Kirkcaldy school, he asked her if she had pants on under her skirt.

Still denies guilt

Defence lawyer David Bell said while his client does not agree with the verdict, he accepts it.

He said Brown seems to have acknowledged to a social worker while he does not accept the non-consensual nature of his conduct, he acknowledges his poor judgement and he regrets communicating at all.

He said Brown’s “career is at an end” and as a former world and European champion at his sport, he has now lost the ability to compete and is “ostracised”.

“He has already suffered punishment as a result of this episode”, he said.

The solicitor said Brown’s offending is “towards the lower end of the scale” when compared to other offences of this nature.

Fife Council confirmed at the time of conviction, parents had been contacted.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

