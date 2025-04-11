Friday court round-up — Revenge porn and drill robbery terror

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friday court round-up — Revenge porn and drill robbery terror

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A revenge porn lout who sent naked photographs of his ex to her new man’s sister has been placed on the sex offenders register.

James Hurrel appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced for the incident in November, as well as for arriving at her home in Perth area three months earlier and banging on her windows.

The court heard he and the woman’s on-off relationship had recently ended because of Hurrel’s behaviour.

Hurrel, of Station Road, Dunning, previously admitted disclosing intimate images of the woman, causing another woman to view a sexual image without consent and acting in a threatening or abusive manner outside his ex’s home on August 27.

His solicitor Angela McLardy said: “This resulted from his own stupidity – some immaturity as well. It was borne out of his frustration and disappointment.

“Mr Hurrel found himself overwhelmed with emotion and unable and unaware of how to deal with this.

“He does not make excuses for his behaviour, he really does regret his actions.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan placed the 23-year-old under supervision and on the sex offenders register for a year and on an 8pm to 7am curfew for 11 weeks.

The sheriff made a three-year non-harassment order and instructed Hurrel to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

She said: “The offences… are extremely unpleasant and I’m sure have left (the complainer) with significant distress and possibly psychological issues.

“The custody threshold is crossed, there’s no question about that. Rehabilitation is a primary consideration.

“Against that background, I am persuaded to impose a community-based disposal.”

Blackmail plot

A blackmailer plotted to lure a vulnerable man to her Perth home so she could extort money through a false sex assault claim. Connie Furlong told her victim she planned to show video footage of him to the police. He fled after another man jumped out to confront him.

Connie Furlong
Connie Furlong. Image: Facebook

Drill robbery

A masked thug has been remanded after he admitted attacking a shop worker with an electric drill during a robbery.

Jack Bonner, 26, assaulted the man at a Co-Op in Dunfermline, on June 15 2024.

Bonner repeatedly seized him and brandished a knife and a screwdriver at him.

He placed the weapons around his neck and pulled him to the ground.

Bonner shouted, swore, uttered demands and threats of violence and forced the worker to open a safe and lie on the ground.

police incident Dunfermline
Police at the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Bonner then tied the worker’s hands behind his back and placed an electric drill against his body. The drill was then activated by Bonner.

Bonner is stated to have stolen a quantity of alcohol, cigarettes, vapes, personal health, hygiene products and money.

He pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to a single charge of assault and robbery.

Sentence was deferred until January next year due to procedural matters where more information regarding the circumstances will be heard.

Stalker

A creepy stalker who hounded an underage girl during years of harassment has been locked up after asking for a prison sentence. Jake Handling refused to leave the girl alone and even tried to contact her through online shopping platforms. He stalked her over a four-year-period at locations in Dundee.

Jake Handling
Jake Handling. Image: Warwickshire Police

Shoplift lout

A relentless Dundee shoplifter who turned on police, a shop worker and a taxi driver has been jailed for more than two years.

Jay Clark, 28, was locked up for 26 months altogether at Dundee Sheriff Court for 29 charges spread across 10 complaints.

Clark’s thefts throughout 2024 and 2025 were committed at various Dundee and Broughty Ferry supermarkets, primarily comprised of alcohol, and cost the shops more than £1,200.

Clark was also sentenced for a string of bail curfew breaches.

On one occasion, June 26 last year, police found him at South Road Tesco when he should have been indoors, and officers found a crowbar on his person.

On January 4 this year, Clark assaulted two PCs, striking a male officer with his elbow and kicking a female PC on the head.

Later that month, he acted in a threatening or abusive manner towards a taxi driver who refused to give him a lift from Dundee railway station. He responded by threatening to torch the car.

On February 27, he injured an Asda employee who tried to stop him shoplifting at the Milton of Craigie store, assaulting her by repeatedly pushing her on the body, pulling her to the ground and placing his arm over her to restrict her movement.

His solicitor Jim Laverty said: “There are certain difficulties. He is now being prescribed medication.”

Smash and grab

A terrified pensioner was robbed of hundreds of pounds after a stranger smashed his way into his Dundee home. Steven Mitchell climbed through a smashed living room window and demanded cash from the 72-year-old, threatening to “cut” him.

Steven Mitchell
Steven Mitchell. Image: Facebook

‘They are victims’

A 41-year-old man who downloaded more than 6,600 child sexual abuse images has been jailed for 20 months.

Sean Parker‘s sick material included the rape of infants, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

Parker, formerly of Markinch, appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, between February 20 2021 and March 19 last year.

Sheriff John MacRitchie said of 6,630 indecent images downloaded from the internet, nearly 1,000 were of the “most depraved” category A kind.

The sheriff noted the offending  took place over more than three years.

He said: “It’s said time and time again by this court and other courts that you are providing the motivation for the appalling abuse of these tiny little children.

“This is not an offence where there are no victims – they are victims.

“That’s propagated by your desires to make these images by downloading them from the internet”.

Parker was also put on the sex offenders register for ten years.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire had pointed out Parker’s lack of previous offending, the early guilty plea and efforts made to address underlying issues

Depraved

A “depraved” pervert from Fife, who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman suffering from dementia, has avoided a jail sentence. James Beveridge, 70, took the woman back home after she had wandered off and her daughter watched in horror on security cameras as he attacked her mother in her living room.

James Beveridge
Pervert Beveridge hid his face as he left court this week.

Realistic replica

A brother who waved a replica firearm at a car during a road rage incident has been placed on curfew for 150 days as a direct alternative to prison.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Robert Beveridge, 34, previously of Ballingry admitted that on May 16 2021 on a journey between Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh, whilst acting with his brother Colin Beveridge, he unlawfully had airsoft guns, imitation firearms.

At Maybury Road, Edinburgh, he possessed an imitation firearm with intent to cause two people to believe violence would be used against them.

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith said that at around 7.30pm, Beveridge and his brother had been in the capital at traffic lights when another car drew up.

Its occupants saw Beveridge waving at them, then pick up a silver-coloured gun.

Colin Beveridge picked up a black-coloured gun and waved it at the Mercedes.

The court heard Beveridge later told a witness they had been “getting chased and that he and Colin have waved one of their BB guns to try and stop the car following them”.

The pellet guns “both had the appearance of a firearm,” said the fiscal.

Colin Beveridge was dealt with at an earlier hearing.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

