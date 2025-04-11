Dundee pensioner terrified in own home when drunken robber said ‘I’ll cut your face’

A terrified pensioner was robbed of hundreds of pounds after a stranger smashed his way into his Dundee home.

Steven Mitchell climbed through a living room window, broken with a stone, on Corso Street and demanded cash from the 72-year-old.

Repeat offender Mitchell, who was under the influence of substances, did not know the man but believed he had just received benefit money.

“We can’t have pensioners sitting in their house minding their own business and someone smashes their way in scaring the life out of them,” Sheriff Paul Ralph said.

“We can’t have that kind of outrageous behaviour going on.”

Terrifying encounter

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the man was sleeping when he was woken by the sound of smashing from the living room.

He went to investigate and saw a large stone in the hallway.

Fiscal depute Alan Bell said: “He saw Mr Mitchell climbing through the now-broken living room window.

“He doesn’t know Mr Mitchell.”

Mitchell said: “Where’s your money? I’ll give you a good kicking.

“Where’s the money? Think I’m stupid?

“Where’s the dole? I’ll cut your face. You just got paid.”

Mitchell made off and police later found the man in a “distressed state”.

‘Disgusted’

After being arrested, Mitchell was so intoxicated he had to be placed in a police cell until he sobered up.

None of the stolen money was recovered.

HMP Perth prisoner Mitchell, 36, previously pled guilty to assaulting and robbing the man on May 20 last year.

Solicitor Mike Short said his client was “disgusted” by his behaviour.

Mitchell was sentenced to 24 months in prison, backdated to when he was remanded on September 22 last year.

A 12-month supervised release order was also imposed.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.