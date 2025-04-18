Stirling court round-up — Rogue roofer’s ruin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling court round-up — Rogue roofer’s ruin

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A roofer has been ordered to pay back hundreds of pounds stolen during a bogus workman fraud.

James Stewart pretended to one victim he was going to carry out work at his Torbrex home, causing him to pay £910.

He also defrauded a couple in Dunblane of £2330 for uncompleted work.

Both offences took place in 2023.

The court was told the 50-year-old’s “reputation is in tatters” and he was unable to secure new work as a result of his offending.

The couple had managed to reclaim their money through their bank and Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney ordered that the other victim be compensated.

He also placed Stewart, of Young Road, Dunblane, on a restriction restriction of liberty order for five months.

Office voyeur caught

A voyeur from Dundee who installed cameras under a desk at his Stirling office was caught when one fell from its hiding place. A horrified woman traced power cables back to 63-year-old Ian Anderson’s desk, then found the instruction manual for the cameras in his desk drawer.

Ian Anderson
Ian Anderson.

Drug snatch gone wrong

A masked teenager chased two men down the street with a knife in a “drug purchase gone wrong”.

Blaine Haddow approached the pair as they were smoking cannabis and demanded “give me all your stuff”.

He had a knife with a six-inch blade and was wearing a black covering on the lower half of his face.

The men fled with the 18 year-old chasing them for a short distance.

Solicitor Ken Dalling, defending, said the incident was “an unfortunate mix of testosterone and adrenaline” as Haddow attempted to buy drugs.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told him “I don’t want you to leave here thinking this is a trivial matter.

“Possession of a knife is viewed seriously by the court.

You might not have intended to use it, things can escalate and then you would be facing a very different charge.”

Haddow, of Campbell Court, admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner and possessing a knife at Cultenhove Road, St Ninians on December 12.

He was placed on a supervision order for 12 months.

Golf club crook

A serial crook was jailed after being arrested for multiple raids on professional golf clubs and shops across central Scotland. Eric Dowds, 62, pled guilty to stealing nearly £42,000 worth of golf clubs, equipment, and clothing by breaking into clubs and pro shops.

Kinross Golf Club shop
Dowds raided the club shop at Kinross. Image: Google

Hit car with boulder

A man who attacked a car with a boulder has been ordered to pay compensation to the owner.

William Stewart admitted wilfully damaging the vehicle at an address in Forth Crescent, Stirling, on February 10.

The 41-year-old, of the city’s Cecil Street, was ordered to pay £200 compensation and fined a further £300.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

