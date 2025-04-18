Stirling court round-up — Rogue roofer’s ruin

A roofer has been ordered to pay back hundreds of pounds stolen during a bogus workman fraud.

James Stewart pretended to one victim he was going to carry out work at his Torbrex home, causing him to pay £910.

He also defrauded a couple in Dunblane of £2330 for uncompleted work.

Both offences took place in 2023.

The court was told the 50-year-old’s “reputation is in tatters” and he was unable to secure new work as a result of his offending.

The couple had managed to reclaim their money through their bank and Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney ordered that the other victim be compensated.

He also placed Stewart, of Young Road, Dunblane, on a restriction restriction of liberty order for five months.

Office voyeur caught

A voyeur from Dundee who installed cameras under a desk at his Stirling office was caught when one fell from its hiding place. A horrified woman traced power cables back to 63-year-old Ian Anderson’s desk, then found the instruction manual for the cameras in his desk drawer.

Drug snatch gone wrong

A masked teenager chased two men down the street with a knife in a “drug purchase gone wrong”.

Blaine Haddow approached the pair as they were smoking cannabis and demanded “give me all your stuff”.

He had a knife with a six-inch blade and was wearing a black covering on the lower half of his face.

The men fled with the 18 year-old chasing them for a short distance.

Solicitor Ken Dalling, defending, said the incident was “an unfortunate mix of testosterone and adrenaline” as Haddow attempted to buy drugs.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told him “I don’t want you to leave here thinking this is a trivial matter.

“Possession of a knife is viewed seriously by the court.

You might not have intended to use it, things can escalate and then you would be facing a very different charge.”

Haddow, of Campbell Court, admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner and possessing a knife at Cultenhove Road, St Ninians on December 12.

He was placed on a supervision order for 12 months.

Golf club crook

A serial crook was jailed after being arrested for multiple raids on professional golf clubs and shops across central Scotland. Eric Dowds, 62, pled guilty to stealing nearly £42,000 worth of golf clubs, equipment, and clothing by breaking into clubs and pro shops.

Hit car with boulder

A man who attacked a car with a boulder has been ordered to pay compensation to the owner.

William Stewart admitted wilfully damaging the vehicle at an address in Forth Crescent, Stirling, on February 10.

The 41-year-old, of the city’s Cecil Street, was ordered to pay £200 compensation and fined a further £300.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.