‘Good Samaritan’ waded into Dundee street fight and knocked man unconscious

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

‘Good Samaritan’ waded into Dundee street fight and knocked man unconscious

Peter McLean punched his victim, causing him to fall to the ground, then punched him again, leaving him severely injured.

By Ross Gardiner
Peter McLean
Peter McLean was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee ‘Good Samaritan’ who waded into a skirmish in which three other people were engaged left one unconscious and needing a metal plate fitted in his leg.

Peter McLean was finally sentenced for seriously assaulting Jordan Dandie in 2021.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard McLean had initially tried to play the peacemaker when his friend, that friend’s sister and her partner – Mr Dandie – became involved in a scuffle on Balunie Drive in the small hours of the morning.

However, he punched Mr Dandie’s head off a car and hit him again when he was on the ground, knocking him out and leaving him needing surgery.

Waded in

At an earlier court hearing, fiscal depute Laura Bruce explained McLean had been out with a friend, whose sister he called at 2.15am.

She offered to pick them up and she and Mr Dandie drove to Balunie Drive.

Mr Dandie approached his partner’s brother and “a scuffle ensued” when the man said he did not want to go home, with McLean eventually being drawn in.

Ms Bruce said: “He punched Mr Dandie on the head, causing his head to strike a car, knock him to the ground then punched him on the head, causing him to lose consciousness.”

Mr Dandie attended at Ninewells around eight hours later for a CT scan and x-rays.

The scans revealed he had suffered fractures to the bone between his cheek and teeth on the right hand side of his nose and to his bilateral nasal bone.

There was also a minimally displaced spiral fracture to the smaller outer bone at the base of his right leg, which was placed in a cast.

After a few days, it became apparent the cast would not be sufficient and a plate had to be fitted into Mr Dandie’s lower leg, secured with eight screws.

His foot had to be pinned to his ball joint and he now has issues with his ankle in cold weather.

‘Bitterly regrets’ assault

Previously, first offender McLean pled guilty to assaulting Mr Dandie and leaving him severely injured and impaired in the May 30 2021 assault.

An allegation the assault put Mr Dandie’s life in danger was removed by prosecutors.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said: “The offence was committed almost four years ago… anxiety has remained with him since.

“He’s suffering a detrimental effect on his wellbeing.

“It’s a situation where Mr McLean was trying to be a Good Samaritan.

“A stand-up fight ensued. Mr McLean accepts he could have walked away.

“Mr McLean bitterly regrets his involvement in this. His life has changed considerably.

“Mr McLean has made significant strides forward.”

32-year-old McLean, of Dundee, was ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Katie McKenzie.
Dundee stalker ex and her mum subjected man to 15 years of emotional trauma
Logan Smith
Fife brute's charges listed 32 separate elements of abuse against two women
Alistair Baxter
Joiner given prison warning at Stirling court for £110k sheds scam
CCTV camera on a wall
Raging Fife neighbour attacked rival with shears after CCTV cut
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Revenge porn and drill robbery terror
Jake Handling
Dundee stalker behind bars after asking for prison sentence
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — A hero and three captains
Liam Hannah
Court told of vicious hotel assault during Arnold Clark night out in Stirling
Steven Mitchell
Dundee pensioner terrified in own home when drunken robber said 'I'll cut your face'
Connie Furlong
Perth blackmailer enticed victim to her home then said she would make false sex…