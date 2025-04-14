Angus man convicted of raping woman in Fife and Dundee

An Angus man has been convicted of raping two women at addresses in Fife and Dundee.

Connor McManus was found guilty after a trial lasting seven days at the High Court in Stirling.

The 32-year-old was convicted of nine offences, which he started committing in 2013.

The offending continued until late 2021.

Rapist

A jury of five men and 10 women found him guilty of raping a woman and also repeatedly assaulting her by throwing water over her while she was sleeping.

The jury convicted him of a campaign of domestic abuse which saw him use the woman’s bank cards, obtain loans and book holidays in her name and threaten to have her infant daughter removed from her care.

He later assaulted a different woman at an address in central Fife by biting her, seizing her by the throat and damaging her clothing.

He also ran a campaign of domestic abuse, in which he repeatedly demanded sums of money from her.

The jury also found him guilty of two counts of raping her.

Domestic abuse

He had earlier behaved in a threatening and abusive manner towards a third woman at addresses in Angus between 2013 and 2017.

During that period he shouted and swore at her, made derogatory remarks and damaged her house.

He repeatedly demanded money while refusing to contribute to the household finances and alienated her from her friends and family.

He was also found guilty of assaulting the woman, including causing her to fall down a set of stairs.

Some charges dropped

Charges relating to forcing one of the women to perform sexual acts for others in exchange for payment and being concerned in the supply of cannabis were dropped by the Crown.

Charges of neglecting three children, including forcing them to inhale cannabis smoke, and assaulting two of them, were also dropped.

McManus, of Baird Way, Montrose, was remanded in custody and placed on the sex offenders register in the interim.

He will be sentenced in Edinburgh next month.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.