Monday court round-up — Facebook foolishness and 7 weapon crimes

An HGV mechanic was caught driving through Perth city centre just before 5pm with an empty whisky bottle at his feet.

Nathan Cumpsty, of Watt Place in Milngvie, appeared at the city’s sheriff court to admit driving while more than four times over the limit (91 mics/22) on March 16 this year.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson explained officers were flagged down about the 45-year-old so pulled over his Volkswagen Golf on South Methven Street.

Cumpsty’s speech was slurred and an empty 35ml bottle of Whyte and Mackay whisky was resting in his own footwell.

Solicitor Linda Clark said: “He had been visiting his uncle. The news given to him was that his uncle was about to pass away.

“Mr Cumpsty describes having an absolute meltdown.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan banned Cumpsty from driving for 16 months and fined him £640 altogether.

She said: “Notwithstanding the high reading, given that this is your first offence and it appears to be out of character, I’ll deal with it today by way of disqualification and a financial penalty.”

Club legend walks free

Raith Rovers legend Peter Hetherston was caught up in a pub attack probe after a man was punched unconscious.

Hetherston, 60, was charged with attempted murder along with his trained boxer brother Martin Hetherston, 57, and 31 year-old Lauren McGowan.

The trio had been due to stand trial in Glasgow last week but the ex-footballer and Miss McGowan walked free when not guilty pleas were accepted.

Martin Hetherston was convicted of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

Facebook foolishness

A Dunfermline thief was busted after the owner of a car he stole from spotted him advertising the pilfered items on Facebook marketplace.

Jamie Bingham, 33, pled guilty to entering an insecure Skoda Fabia in the city’s Canmore Street and taking two power washers, a ratchet set, tyre pressure machine, car jack, jump leads and £5 in cash.

Prosecutor Eve McKaig told Dunfermline Sheriff Court that the Skoda owner had parked her car on July 10 last year and returned to it the next day to discover the contents of a glove box scattered across the passenger seat, with items missing from her car.

The fiscal depute said later that day the woman spotted all the stolen items advertised on Facebook marketplace under the name ‘xJamiexbingbong’.

She recognised the male as Bingham as she knew his ex-partner.

Ms McKaig said the woman replied to the advert and “posed as an interested buyer”.

Bingham gave his address and said she could collect the items.

The woman contacted Bingham’s ex and the former partner advised Bingham return the items.

On July 21 the woman received a phone call from the ex advising the items had been left at the back of a Primark store for her to collect.

She found them in a black bag but one of the power washers, ratchet set, tyre pressure machine and cash – worth £85 in total – were all still missing.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said things had “gone off the rails” for Bingham, of Lomond Crescent, Dunfermline.

His client’s relationship broke down, he was in hostel accommodation and associating with a bad influence, ell into drug misuse and was “talked into” committing the theft.

The lawyer said Bingham is now getting things “back on track”, has his own tenancy and works 20 hours per week as a cleaner.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Bingham to pay £100 in compensation to his victim and also fined him £200.

Jury convicts rapist

An Angus man has been convicted of raping two women at addresses in Fife and Dundee. Connor McManus, 32, was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Stirling of nine offences, spanning 2013 to late 2021.

Axeman

Ryan Clark, 39, from Dundee has racked up his seventh weapons conviction after being spotted walking on the street, bleeding, with an axe.

He was brought from prison, where he has been remanded for around two months, to Forfar Sheriff Court.

He admitted possessing the axe on Dunholm Drive on April 20 2023, and failing to attend a trial in February.

Prosecutor Lee Corr said residents in the street heard a disturbance at 6pm and saw Clark with the axe, bleeding from his head.

Solicitor Mike Short said: “He’s been in and out of prison most of his life.

“Nobody apart from himself was injured. He still should not have picked up the weapon.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until May 13 for background reports.

She told Clark, of Spey Drive in Dundee: “You should be aware, a custodial sentence certainly is an option to me.”

