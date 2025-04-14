Perth thug branded ‘brutal’ for assaults including biting man’s forehead

A violent yob has been jailed after he attacked two men in Perth five months apart, biting one on the forehead.

Kieran Phillips, also known as Kieran Kennedy, punched one man to the ground in the city centre then hit and bit his ex-partner’s neighbour a week before Christmas.

Phillips had only been put on a community payback order the day before his first assault and was on bail during both incidents.

The offender was locked up for more than a year at a hearing at Perth Sheriff Court and criticised by a sheriff for his “brutal” conduct.

Punch and dash

Phillips, 29, pled guilty to assaulting a man on South Street, at Ropemaker’s Close, on July 18 last year, punching him on the head and injuring him.

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay explained the 5.15pm attack was captured by the St John’s Shopping Centre security cameras and footage was shown to police.

In a crowded area, Phillips’ punch knocked the man to the ground and left him with a cut face.

Phillips ran off and was lost to sight in the Scott Street car park.

Solicitor Linda Clark said her client’s victim had gestured inappropriately at Phillips’ girlfriend and he reacted angrily.

“Rather than stand back and walk away, unfortunately Mr Phillips reacts by punching,” she said.

Head bite

Phillips, of Stanley Crescent in Perth, admitted assaulting a second man at a property in Gib Place, Bertha Park, on December 19.

He repeatedly punched him on the forehead – causing a half-inch cut – and bit him on the head.

Phillips also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by acting aggressively, shouting and swearing, and vandalising two cars there.

Ms Clark said Phillips had been in a relationship with a neighbour of the man.

Phillips had arrived to collect property before matters descended into violence.

She said: “Despite numerous attempts to engage and have her meet him in the town centre to hand over property, she had refused to do so.

“Needless to say, neither (her) or her mother were particularly enchanted to see Mr Phillips.

“He’d effectively been told in no uncertain terms to clear off.

“The neighbour had arrived at some stage.

“His conduct was entirely inappropriate and unacceptable – he has to acknowledge that and has done so.”

‘Brutal’

Ms Clark continued: “Mr Phillips has been doing reasonably well and leading a fairly pro-social lifestyle.

“To his credit, he has managed to modify his lifestyle somewhat. It’s a great pity to end up in this situation.”

In total, Sheriff William Wood imposed 56 weeks imprisonment, saying: “I feel like my hands are tied today in any event.

“You were subject to a community payback order and bail orders.

“Nothing seems to have deterred you from taking matters into your own hands and behaving violently towards these people.

“It’s brutal and it’s not acceptable… there is no alternative other than a custodial sentence.”

The day before the South Street assault, Phillips had been put on a community payback order for a prolonged confrontation with authorities.

During the six-hour police siege, in which he urged officers to call in the army, Phillips claimed a flat in which he was holed up was ‘booby-trapped.’

Early into the coronavirus pandemic, Phillips threatened to burn down an RS McColl after he was asked to take a step back for coughing.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.