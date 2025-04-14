Dundee dealer found with cocaine worth £3k after bar attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee dealer found with cocaine worth £3k after bar attack

Police caught up with Deano Foulis after he launched a homophobic assault and his dealing was discovered.

By Ciaran Shanks
Deano Foulis
Deano Foulis.

A drug dealer was snared with more than £3,000 worth of cocaine after being arrested for a homophobic attack in a Dundee bar.

Deano Foulis was thrown out of Nola on Union Street, for abusing a staff member and attacking him with a measuring cup.

Police later caught up with him on Reform Street and discovered he was involved in dealing cocaine.

The 22-year-old is at risk of being jailed after he admitted the offences on May 28 last year.

Dealing discovered

Foulis was seen causing annoyance to others in the bar at around 1.45am and was warned about his conduct by a worker.

However, Dundee Sheriff Court was told Foulis was “immediately hostile” before throwing the cup at the man and making homophobic slurs.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said: “He was taken out by other employees due to his behaviour and police were contacted.

“At 2.25am, officers traced him at McDonald’s on Reform Street and he was placed in handcuffs.

“Whilst in the police van, he was found to have scales containing residue of cocaine and £655.84 in cash.”

A family member allowed police to search Foulis’ home where a bag of cocaine worth £3,832 and weighing 38.32g was discovered.

Police failed to notice that Foulis, of Whitecraig Loan, had managed to conceal a bag of cocaine in his cell at the West Bell Street headquarters.

CCTV showed a wrap containing 5.74g of cocaine – worth £574 – fell out of his shorts shortly before midday.

Sentencing deferred

The assault victim suffered a 1cm cut to his nose and did not require further medical treatment.

Foulis pled guilty to the two charges on indictment.

Sheriff Paul Ralph deferred sentencing until next month for a social work report to be prepared.

His bail order was continued meantime.

