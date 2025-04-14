Dundee dealer found with cocaine worth £3k after bar attack

A drug dealer was snared with more than £3,000 worth of cocaine after being arrested for a homophobic attack in a Dundee bar.

Deano Foulis was thrown out of Nola on Union Street, for abusing a staff member and attacking him with a measuring cup.

Police later caught up with him on Reform Street and discovered he was involved in dealing cocaine.

The 22-year-old is at risk of being jailed after he admitted the offences on May 28 last year.

Dealing discovered

Foulis was seen causing annoyance to others in the bar at around 1.45am and was warned about his conduct by a worker.

However, Dundee Sheriff Court was told Foulis was “immediately hostile” before throwing the cup at the man and making homophobic slurs.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said: “He was taken out by other employees due to his behaviour and police were contacted.

“At 2.25am, officers traced him at McDonald’s on Reform Street and he was placed in handcuffs.

“Whilst in the police van, he was found to have scales containing residue of cocaine and £655.84 in cash.”

A family member allowed police to search Foulis’ home where a bag of cocaine worth £3,832 and weighing 38.32g was discovered.

Police failed to notice that Foulis, of Whitecraig Loan, had managed to conceal a bag of cocaine in his cell at the West Bell Street headquarters.

CCTV showed a wrap containing 5.74g of cocaine – worth £574 – fell out of his shorts shortly before midday.

Sentencing deferred

The assault victim suffered a 1cm cut to his nose and did not require further medical treatment.

Foulis pled guilty to the two charges on indictment.

Sheriff Paul Ralph deferred sentencing until next month for a social work report to be prepared.

His bail order was continued meantime.

