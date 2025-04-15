Perth pervert ‘Dangerous Dave’ caught in global grooming incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth pervert ‘Dangerous Dave’ caught in global grooming incident

David Greig's sick chat with a child was discovered when police checked his devices.

By Gordon Currie
Perth beast Dangerous Dave
Sex offender David 'Dangerous Dave' Grieg.

A child sex fiend from Perth who calls himself Dangerous Dave has been caught in a global grooming incident.

Serial sex offender David Greig used the Telegram app to send graphic selfies to a 13-year-old boy on the other side of the world.

When Greig’s phone and laptop were inspected by specialist police officers he was found to have stored sickening videos of baby and child rape.

He has been remanded in custody for reports and for a sheriff to consider imposing a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SOPO) and post-release supervision requirements.

Greig, 45, admitted downloading indecent images of children at his Perth home between 14 July and 6 November 2024.

He also admitted grooming a 13-year-old boy using the Telegram app and sending him intimate pictures last November.

Sickening material

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told Perth Sheriff Court: “He has numerous previous analogous convictions and presents a medium risk of causing serious harm.

“He is on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

“Police received intelligence that indecent images of children had been downloaded and they retrieved his laptop and mobile phone.

“The Telegram Messenger app had been installed and the search indicated indecent communications had taken place and images and videos were found on both devices.”

She said among the sickening haul of child sexual abuse material was footage of children as young as six months old being seriously sexually assaulted by adults.”

The fiscal continued: “The chat log on Telegram was analysed and showed that there was prior conversation.

“The user told the accused he was 13 and resided an eight-hour time difference away.

“The conversation was sexually explicit throughout.

“Photos and videos were exchanged, and these purported to be the accused exposing his penis and masturbating.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for report.

Past crimes

Greig has previously been jailed for three months after being caught with an illicit X Box 360 when he was banned from having internet-capable devices.

He also served a three-year jail sentence after being caught using the internet to trade hours of sickening footage of child sex abuse.

He had set up a Skype account using the name Dangerous Dave and had a six-year extended sentence imposed to protect the public from him.

Greig was also banned from using the internet on his own and banned from being alone with any child under the age of 16 as part of a previous SOPO.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis said the order was necessary to protect the public from Greig and he was placed on the sex offenders register for life.

