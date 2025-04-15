Perth pervert ‘Dangerous Dave’ caught in global grooming incident

A child sex fiend from Perth who calls himself Dangerous Dave has been caught in a global grooming incident.

Serial sex offender David Greig used the Telegram app to send graphic selfies to a 13-year-old boy on the other side of the world.

When Greig’s phone and laptop were inspected by specialist police officers he was found to have stored sickening videos of baby and child rape.

He has been remanded in custody for reports and for a sheriff to consider imposing a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SOPO) and post-release supervision requirements.

Greig, 45, admitted downloading indecent images of children at his Perth home between 14 July and 6 November 2024.

He also admitted grooming a 13-year-old boy using the Telegram app and sending him intimate pictures last November.

Sickening material

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told Perth Sheriff Court: “He has numerous previous analogous convictions and presents a medium risk of causing serious harm.

“He is on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

“Police received intelligence that indecent images of children had been downloaded and they retrieved his laptop and mobile phone.

“The Telegram Messenger app had been installed and the search indicated indecent communications had taken place and images and videos were found on both devices.”

She said among the sickening haul of child sexual abuse material was footage of children as young as six months old being seriously sexually assaulted by adults.”

The fiscal continued: “The chat log on Telegram was analysed and showed that there was prior conversation.

“The user told the accused he was 13 and resided an eight-hour time difference away.

“The conversation was sexually explicit throughout.

“Photos and videos were exchanged, and these purported to be the accused exposing his penis and masturbating.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for report.

Past crimes

Greig has previously been jailed for three months after being caught with an illicit X Box 360 when he was banned from having internet-capable devices.

He also served a three-year jail sentence after being caught using the internet to trade hours of sickening footage of child sex abuse.

He had set up a Skype account using the name Dangerous Dave and had a six-year extended sentence imposed to protect the public from him.

Greig was also banned from using the internet on his own and banned from being alone with any child under the age of 16 as part of a previous SOPO.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis said the order was necessary to protect the public from Greig and he was placed on the sex offenders register for life.

