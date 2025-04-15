Dundee pensioner too scared to go out alone after callous robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee pensioner too scared to go out alone after callous robbery

Daniel Ferrara was immediately jailed when a jury convicted him.

By Ciaran Shanks
Daniel Ferrara
Daniel Ferrara. Image: Facebook

A pensioner was left terrified and too scared to go out alone after being attacked in a robbery by a heartless thug in Dundee.

Daniel Ferrara is now locked up after a jury convicted him of carrying out the callous crime on the city’s Victoria Street.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how his elderly victim – a 76-year-old woman – no longer goes out on her own as a result of Ferrara’s attack on October 9 2022.

Ferrara, 32, was found guilty by a majority verdict of struggling with the pensioner, pushing her to the body and causing her to fall to the ground to her injury.

Ferrara was on trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The repeat offender then robbed her of a backpack, umbrella, keys, a card holder, a bus pass, £50 in cash and a pill box containing medication.

Jurors were told how the victim was left with grazes to her knees and had her trousers ripped.

Ferrara, who has spent periods in custody, was immediately sentenced to 36 months in prison by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael following the jury’s verdict.

Escape bid

Ferrara, of Deveron Terrace, was previously convicted at jury level of plotting an escape from custody at the same court.

In 2019, he admitted running up a set of stairs in order to flee court proceedings in November 2017.

He was cleared of assaulting a female G4S security officer during the same incident.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Perth beast Dangerous Dave
Perth pervert 'Dangerous Dave' caught in global grooming incident
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Facebook foolishness and 7 weapon crimes
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice on August 4. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Football fan caught with pyrotechnics during Dundee derby march
Peter Hetherston
Raith Rovers legend not guilty of attempted murder charge
Kieran Phillips
Perth thug branded 'brutal' for assaults including biting man's forehead
Connor McManus
Angus man convicted of raping woman in Fife and Dundee
Deano Foulis
Dundee dealer found with cocaine worth £3k after bar attack
Peter McLean
'Good Samaritan' waded into Dundee street fight and knocked man unconscious
Katie McKenzie.
Dundee stalker ex and her mum subjected man to 15 years of emotional trauma
Logan Smith
Fife brute's charges listed 32 separate elements of abuse against two women