Dundee pensioner too scared to go out alone after callous robbery

A pensioner was left terrified and too scared to go out alone after being attacked in a robbery by a heartless thug in Dundee.

Daniel Ferrara is now locked up after a jury convicted him of carrying out the callous crime on the city’s Victoria Street.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how his elderly victim – a 76-year-old woman – no longer goes out on her own as a result of Ferrara’s attack on October 9 2022.

Ferrara, 32, was found guilty by a majority verdict of struggling with the pensioner, pushing her to the body and causing her to fall to the ground to her injury.

The repeat offender then robbed her of a backpack, umbrella, keys, a card holder, a bus pass, £50 in cash and a pill box containing medication.

Jurors were told how the victim was left with grazes to her knees and had her trousers ripped.

Ferrara, who has spent periods in custody, was immediately sentenced to 36 months in prison by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael following the jury’s verdict.

Escape bid

Ferrara, of Deveron Terrace, was previously convicted at jury level of plotting an escape from custody at the same court.

In 2019, he admitted running up a set of stairs in order to flee court proceedings in November 2017.

He was cleared of assaulting a female G4S security officer during the same incident.

