Football fan caught with pyrotechnics during Dundee derby march

A football fan has admitted being caught with a bag of pyrotechnics during a march before a Dundee derby.

Barry Lynch became “hostile” after being stopped by police during a procession by Dundee United fans on North Isla Street, before the clash with Dundee at Tannadice Park on August 4 last year.

The city’s sheriff court heard how Lynch, 46, began filming police officers after becoming embroiled in an argument.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said: “At around 1pm, the accused was walking with other football supporters heading in the direction of Tannadice.

“Police were on duty and observed the accused in possession of a clear bag with two pyrotechnic devices and a lighter in the bag.

“They have taken possession of the bag and at this point, the accused became somewhat hostile and started to record them.”

Lynch was handcuffed a short time later and given an undertaking to appear at court.

The two city teams drew 2-2 in what was the first derby in the Scottish Premiership in more than two years.

Police had warned before the march it was “unlawful”.

The Livingstone Place resident pled guilty to the single charge of possessing pyrotechnics on the day he was due to stand trial.

Solicitor Lisa Duffus said: “He had been attending a football match with his son. They have season passes.

“He had been given a bag by one of his friends. He had been drinking alcohol.

“He wasn’t aware of what was in the bag but did become aware.

“He was stopped by the police and the police were simply going to allow him to walk away and hand over the bag.

“However, a slight argument ensued due to the alcohol he had consumed.”

Sheriff George Way ordered a social work be prepared on Lynch ahead of sentencing next month.

He said: “The difficulty is this whole issue of pyrotechnics at football events of any kind is a very trying one and the consequences, apart from public safety, for the football clubs in terms of attitude taken by the overarching sporting bodies is quite serious.

“In the circumstances, I need to know more about this.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.