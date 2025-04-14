Football fan caught with pyrotechnics during Dundee derby march

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Football fan caught with pyrotechnics during Dundee derby march

Barry Lynch became 'hostile' and began to film police.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice on August 4. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice on August 4. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A football fan has admitted being caught with a bag of pyrotechnics during a march before a Dundee derby.

Barry Lynch became “hostile” after being stopped by police during a procession by Dundee United fans on North Isla Street, before the clash with Dundee at Tannadice Park on August 4 last year.

The city’s sheriff court heard how Lynch, 46, began filming police officers after becoming embroiled in an argument.

Dundee United fans
Dundee United fans ahead of derby clash. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said: “At around 1pm, the accused was walking with other football supporters heading in the direction of Tannadice.

“Police were on duty and observed the accused in possession of a clear bag with two pyrotechnic devices and a lighter in the bag.

“They have taken possession of the bag and at this point, the accused became somewhat hostile and started to record them.”

Lynch was handcuffed a short time later and given an undertaking to appear at court.

The two city teams drew 2-2 in what was the first derby in the Scottish Premiership in more than two years.

Police had warned before the march it was “unlawful”.

Dundee derby action
The match was a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Image: SNS

The Livingstone Place resident pled guilty to the single charge of possessing pyrotechnics on the day he was due to stand trial.

Solicitor Lisa Duffus said: “He had been attending a football match with his son. They have season passes.

“He had been given a bag by one of his friends. He had been drinking alcohol.

“He wasn’t aware of what was in the bag but did become aware.

“He was stopped by the police and the police were simply going to allow him to walk away and hand over the bag.

“However, a slight argument ensued due to the alcohol he had consumed.”

Dundee derby fan march
The march was described by police as ‘unlawful’. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Sheriff George Way ordered a social work be prepared on Lynch ahead of sentencing next month.

He said: “The difficulty is this whole issue of pyrotechnics at football events of any kind is a very trying one and the consequences, apart from public safety, for the football clubs in terms of attitude taken by the overarching sporting bodies is quite serious.

“In the circumstances, I need to know more about this.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Facebook foolishness and 7 weapon crimes
Peter Hetherston
Raith Rovers legend not guilty of attempted murder charge
Kieran Phillips
Perth thug branded 'brutal' for assaults including biting man's forehead
Connor McManus
Angus man convicted of raping woman in Fife and Dundee
Deano Foulis
Dundee dealer found with cocaine worth £3k after bar attack
Peter McLean
'Good Samaritan' waded into Dundee street fight and knocked man unconscious
Katie McKenzie.
Dundee stalker ex and her mum subjected man to 15 years of emotional trauma
Logan Smith
Fife brute's charges listed 32 separate elements of abuse against two women
Alistair Baxter
Joiner given prison warning at Stirling court for £110k sheds scam
CCTV camera on a wall
Raging Fife neighbour attacked rival with shears after CCTV cut