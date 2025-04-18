Pervert travelled 130 miles to Kirkcaldy for sex with ’14-year-old’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pervert travelled 130 miles to Kirkcaldy for sex with ’14-year-old’

Allan Cruickshank had been set up by paedophile hunters.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Allan Cruickshank
Allan Cruickshank.

A 63-year-old pervert travelled 130 miles to to Kirkcaldy to meet his 14-year-old “girlfriend” but when he got off the bus he was met by paedophile hunters.

Allan Cruickshank had planned to spend the night having sex at a guest house with the girl, who turned out to be an online decoy.

Cruickshank, of King Street, Aberdeen, had been sending sexual messages telling the girl he would be her “first BF”.

Cruickshank returned to Fife for an appearance in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He admitted that in July 2024, he communicated with someone he believed to be a young girl.

Allan Cruickshank
Shame-faced Cruickshank is caught in Kirkcaldy. Image: Facebook

He asked her to be his girlfriend and described numerous sex acts he wanted to do with her, thereby committing the crime of attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

He made arrangements to travel from Peterhead with the intention of meeting the “girl” to engage in unlawful sexual activity with her.

However, he did not realise two groups of paedophile hunters were involved.

One set up the decoy which snared Cruickshank and another attended the bus station for the sting.

B&B booking

Depute fiscal Rachel Hill said Cruickshank started an online conversation with the decoy saying, “Hi beautiful” and was quickly told the girl was 14.

In later online discussions he asked if he could be her boyfriend before engaging in graphic sexual instructions.

He arranged to meet the girl in Kirkcaldy and said he had booked a B&B in Leven for them to spend the night together.

He told her to say she was his daughter when they got to the accommodation.

“We can have sex. I will be your first BF,” he wrote.

On the day of their planned meeting, Cruickshank got on an early morning bus from Peterhead and was posting regular updates and photos from his journey.

When he arrived at Kirkcaldy, he was seen looking for someone but was confronted by  the paedophiles hunters who confirmed who he was before calling the police.

Sheriff Robert More called for reports and Cruickshank will return to court for sentencing on May 29.

He has been put on the sex offenders register.

