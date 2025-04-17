Masked ‘Spider-Man’ in disturbing Dundee court breach

A sheriff stopped short of jailing a Dundee Spider-Man, who was chased by a dog after trying to get into his ex-partner’s family home.

Mask-clad Oktawiusz Burblis’ bizarre behaviour saw him throw stones at the Lochee property after knocking “aggressively” on the door.

He was filmed wearing a Spider-Man mask, which was around his neck when police came to arrest him at his Burnside Court home.

Burblis was given a direct alternative to custody after pleading guilty to behaving abusively and breaching a non-harassment order on June 22 last year.

Bizarre behaviour

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how his ex-partner’s mother went to answer the front door after hearing forceful knocking at around 8pm.

She saw Burblis had made his way to the back door and opened it.

“The accused was disturbed by the witnesses’ dog,” fiscal depute Jill Drummond said.

“The accused ran back into the garden followed by the dog.

“The witness followed the accused into the garden and then went to the front door of the property.”

Burblis, who was filmed by concerned neighbours, was described as acting in an “erratic manner” and shouting “random Polish phrases”.

He was seen throwing small stones and other items but appeared to calm down after seeing some residents had left their homes.

Ms Drummond said: “Two videos were taken of the accused acting erratically.

“He was wearing a Spider-Man mask with the mouth area pulled open revealing his face.

“At around 9.30pm, officers attended and spoke with the witnesses.

“The witness believed the accused had attended with the intention of going to see (his ex-partner) as he had no other legitimate reason to attend.”

Sheriff’s concern

Burblis was wearing the mask around his neck when police attended his home at around 10.40pm.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said her client, who has multiple previous convictions including domestic crimes, was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

Sheriff John Rafferty said it was “concerning” Burblis failed to recognise in a pre-sentencing social work interview he had a substance misuse issue.

“You have a record which shows in 2022 you breached a court order in a domestic situation,” he told Burblis.

“In 2023, there’s an assault in a domestic situation.

“As part of that disposal, you were placed on a non-harassment order. You breached that order.

“It seems to me that you are heading in the direction of a custodial sentence.”

Burblis was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to engage with alcohol and drug-focused work.

He must also perform 162 hours of unpaid work and was made subject to a four-year non-harassment order.

