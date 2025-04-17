Masked ‘Spider-Man’ in disturbing Dundee court breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Masked ‘Spider-Man’ in disturbing Dundee court breach

Oktawiusz Burblis was wearing a superhero mask when he breached a non-harassment order at this ex-partner's family home.

By Ciaran Shanks
Oktawiusz Burblis
'Spider-Man' Oktawiusz Burblis.

A sheriff stopped short of jailing a Dundee Spider-Man, who was chased by a dog after trying to get into his ex-partner’s family home.

Mask-clad Oktawiusz Burblis’ bizarre behaviour saw him throw stones at the Lochee property after knocking “aggressively” on the door.

He was filmed wearing a Spider-Man mask, which was around his neck when police came to arrest him at his Burnside Court home.

Burblis was given a direct alternative to custody after pleading guilty to behaving abusively and breaching a non-harassment order on June 22 last year.

Bizarre behaviour

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how his ex-partner’s mother went to answer the front door after hearing forceful knocking at around 8pm.

She saw Burblis had made his way to the back door and opened it.

“The accused was disturbed by the witnesses’ dog,” fiscal depute Jill Drummond said.

“The accused ran back into the garden followed by the dog.

“The witness followed the accused into the garden and then went to the front door of the property.”

Burblis, who was filmed by concerned neighbours, was described as acting in an “erratic manner” and shouting “random Polish phrases”.

He was seen throwing small stones and other items but appeared to calm down after seeing some residents had left their homes.

Spiderman mask
Burblis was wearing a Spider-Man mask. Image: Shutterstock

Ms Drummond said: “Two videos were taken of the accused acting erratically.

“He was wearing a Spider-Man mask with the mouth area pulled open revealing his face.

“At around 9.30pm, officers attended and spoke with the witnesses.

“The witness believed the accused had attended with the intention of going to see (his ex-partner) as he had no other legitimate reason to attend.”

Sheriff’s concern

Burblis was wearing the mask around his neck when police attended his home at around 10.40pm.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said her client, who has multiple previous convictions including domestic crimes, was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

Sheriff John Rafferty said it was “concerning” Burblis failed to recognise in a pre-sentencing social work interview he had a substance misuse issue.

“You have a record which shows in 2022 you breached a court order in a domestic situation,” he told Burblis.

“In 2023, there’s an assault in a domestic situation.

“As part of that disposal, you were placed on a non-harassment order. You breached that order.

“It seems to me that you are heading in the direction of a custodial sentence.”

Burblis was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to engage with alcohol and drug-focused work.

He must also perform 162 hours of unpaid work and was made subject to a four-year non-harassment order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

