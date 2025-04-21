Dundee man in court for calling parking warden ‘Jackie Chan’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man in court for calling parking warden ‘Jackie Chan’

Ryan Bonella became angry when an acquaintance was given a ticket in Lochee.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ryan Bonella
Ryan Bonella. Image: Facebook

A Dundee man was brought to court for calling a traffic warden “Jackie Chan” after becoming enraged over a parking ticket.

Ryan Bonella saw red after a person he knew was being spoken to by wardens on High Street, Lochee.

The 32-year-old been ordered to pay compensation after admitting abusive behaviour under hate crime legislation.

Both the parking wardens were on patrol on July 16 last year when they were approached by Bonella and an associate.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cook told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused intervened and began stating things such as ‘go f*** off and give someone else a ticket’.

“The accused became irritated and verbally abusive towards the witness, shouting at him ‘you speccy little freak’ and ‘f***ing Jackie Chan.’”

A puzzled Sheriff John Rafferty queried: “Is Jackie Chan someone I should know?”

Ms Cook replied: “I understand he is an east Asian martial arts person.”

Jackie Chan
The accused referred to the parking warden as film star Jackie Chan. Image: PA

Bonella, of Gourdie Terrace, previously pled guilty to adopting an aggressive attitude to the parking wardens, shouting, swearing and making derogatory and racist remarks.

Solicitor Jim Laverty clarified for the sheriff that Chan is a well-known Hollywood actor.

“I don’t wish to downplay this but Mr Bonella should know better not to get involved in things that do not directly affect him,” the lawyer said.

“They spoke to a person getting a ticket. He thought that was a little unjust.

“That does not excuse him getting involved in this matter.

“It’s upsetting and disturbing what he said to the traffic warden but I would respectfully suggest it’s incredibly childish.”

Bonella, who was previously convicted of being involved in drug-dealing, was ordered to pay a total of £175 compensation to the two wardens.

