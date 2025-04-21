Dundee man in court for calling parking warden ‘Jackie Chan’

A Dundee man was brought to court for calling a traffic warden “Jackie Chan” after becoming enraged over a parking ticket.

Ryan Bonella saw red after a person he knew was being spoken to by wardens on High Street, Lochee.

The 32-year-old been ordered to pay compensation after admitting abusive behaviour under hate crime legislation.

Both the parking wardens were on patrol on July 16 last year when they were approached by Bonella and an associate.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cook told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused intervened and began stating things such as ‘go f*** off and give someone else a ticket’.

“The accused became irritated and verbally abusive towards the witness, shouting at him ‘you speccy little freak’ and ‘f***ing Jackie Chan.’”

A puzzled Sheriff John Rafferty queried: “Is Jackie Chan someone I should know?”

Ms Cook replied: “I understand he is an east Asian martial arts person.”

Bonella, of Gourdie Terrace, previously pled guilty to adopting an aggressive attitude to the parking wardens, shouting, swearing and making derogatory and racist remarks.

Solicitor Jim Laverty clarified for the sheriff that Chan is a well-known Hollywood actor.

“I don’t wish to downplay this but Mr Bonella should know better not to get involved in things that do not directly affect him,” the lawyer said.

“They spoke to a person getting a ticket. He thought that was a little unjust.

“That does not excuse him getting involved in this matter.

“It’s upsetting and disturbing what he said to the traffic warden but I would respectfully suggest it’s incredibly childish.”

Bonella, who was previously convicted of being involved in drug-dealing, was ordered to pay a total of £175 compensation to the two wardens.

