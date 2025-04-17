Fife paedophile jailed for tricking child into sick ‘tasting game’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife paedophile jailed for tricking child into sick ‘tasting game’

James Ross was jailed for 15 months after being found guilty following a trial.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
James Ross
James Ross.

A Fife man blindfolded an eight-year-old girl for a “tasting game” which turned into a sexual assault.

James Ross pretended it would be harmless fun with the girl trying to name household items without seeing them.

He took her to a bedroom, turned off the lights, put a blindfold on her and played a sick guessing game called “touch it and taste it”.

During the game, Ross took out his penis claiming it was a banana.

Ross, 42, of Lilac Path, Glenrothes, was found guilty after a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last month and returned for sentencing this week.

He was convicted of a charge that in dates between 2018 and 2019, at an address in Glenrothes, he sexually assaulted a girl and caused her to participate in sexual activity.

He blindfolded her and induced her to touch and masturbate his penis.

The court was told Ross still denies any involvement.

Public anger

Sheriff Robert More told Ross, “As well as planning, there was a significant degree of deception.

“You blindfolded her for her to guess innocuous household items.”

“It can be anticipated that the psychological impact on her will be significant and lasting.”

Ross has previous convictions for road traffic offences but nothing analogous.

The sheriff jailed Ross for 15 months and put him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

There was a commotion in the public gallery as a large number of people had attended for the sentencing.

There was loud shouting towards Ross as he was led away.

