Fife paedophile jailed for tricking child into sick ‘tasting game’

A Fife man blindfolded an eight-year-old girl for a “tasting game” which turned into a sexual assault.

James Ross pretended it would be harmless fun with the girl trying to name household items without seeing them.

He took her to a bedroom, turned off the lights, put a blindfold on her and played a sick guessing game called “touch it and taste it”.

During the game, Ross took out his penis claiming it was a banana.

Ross, 42, of Lilac Path, Glenrothes, was found guilty after a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last month and returned for sentencing this week.

He was convicted of a charge that in dates between 2018 and 2019, at an address in Glenrothes, he sexually assaulted a girl and caused her to participate in sexual activity.

He blindfolded her and induced her to touch and masturbate his penis.

The court was told Ross still denies any involvement.

Public anger

Sheriff Robert More told Ross, “As well as planning, there was a significant degree of deception.

“You blindfolded her for her to guess innocuous household items.”

“It can be anticipated that the psychological impact on her will be significant and lasting.”

Ross has previous convictions for road traffic offences but nothing analogous.

The sheriff jailed Ross for 15 months and put him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

There was a commotion in the public gallery as a large number of people had attended for the sentencing.

There was loud shouting towards Ross as he was led away.

