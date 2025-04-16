Stirlingshire pensioner admonished for ranting at vulnerable wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirlingshire pensioner admonished for ranting at vulnerable wife

James Crichton spent a night in cells and has been removed from his home for the offence.

By Kirsty McIntosh
James Crichton
James Crichton.

A Stirlingshire pensioner spent a night in the cells and has been thrown out of his house for ranting at his vulnerable wife when she refused to give him the keys to her mobility car because he had been drinking.

James Crichton called the woman a “bitch” and shouted at her during the incident.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard the 75-year-old has been living in homeless accommodation after being banned from the marital home by a sheriff seeking to protect the woman from further harm.

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks told the court the pair have been married for more than 55 years and Crichton assisted in caring for as she has Parkinson’s.

She said: “The accused had been drinking alcohol and was getting loud, shouting at the TV.

“Mrs Crichton was in the bedroom and the accused came in looking for car keys for her mobility vehicle.

“She refused to provide these and the accused became abusive, calling her a ‘bitch’ and other names.”

He became aggressive and the woman made a 999 call.

During its 11-minute duration Crichton could be heard ranting in the background.

Regrets

Solicitor Fraser McCready, defending, said his client is hopeful of a reconciliation.

“Mr Crichton very much regrets his actions. He had far too much to drink and knows he can’t talk like that.

“He appeared from custody on February 14 having spent a night in the cells for his behaviour.”

He said special conditions of bail imposed at that hearing had forced Crichton to move out of the property.

“He had required to live in homeless accommodation, which he has found difficult.

“He’s been taught a lesson.”

Sentencing

Crichton, of Fallin, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on February 13 this year.

A not guilty plea to assaulting her was accepted by the Crown.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan admonished him and said: “I think you agree and accept that this is completely unacceptable way to treat your wife, especially given she relies on you for care.

“I note this case has had fairly significant and ongoing consequences for you.”

