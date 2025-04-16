Stirlingshire pensioner admonished for ranting at vulnerable wife

A Stirlingshire pensioner spent a night in the cells and has been thrown out of his house for ranting at his vulnerable wife when she refused to give him the keys to her mobility car because he had been drinking.

James Crichton called the woman a “bitch” and shouted at her during the incident.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard the 75-year-old has been living in homeless accommodation after being banned from the marital home by a sheriff seeking to protect the woman from further harm.

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks told the court the pair have been married for more than 55 years and Crichton assisted in caring for as she has Parkinson’s.

She said: “The accused had been drinking alcohol and was getting loud, shouting at the TV.

“Mrs Crichton was in the bedroom and the accused came in looking for car keys for her mobility vehicle.

“She refused to provide these and the accused became abusive, calling her a ‘bitch’ and other names.”

He became aggressive and the woman made a 999 call.

During its 11-minute duration Crichton could be heard ranting in the background.

Regrets

Solicitor Fraser McCready, defending, said his client is hopeful of a reconciliation.

“Mr Crichton very much regrets his actions. He had far too much to drink and knows he can’t talk like that.

“He appeared from custody on February 14 having spent a night in the cells for his behaviour.”

He said special conditions of bail imposed at that hearing had forced Crichton to move out of the property.

“He had required to live in homeless accommodation, which he has found difficult.

“He’s been taught a lesson.”

Sentencing

Crichton, of Fallin, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on February 13 this year.

A not guilty plea to assaulting her was accepted by the Crown.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan admonished him and said: “I think you agree and accept that this is completely unacceptable way to treat your wife, especially given she relies on you for care.

“I note this case has had fairly significant and ongoing consequences for you.”

