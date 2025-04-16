Fife paedophile found with illegal phone to chat with children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife paedophile found with illegal phone to chat with children

Darren Whyte claimed he was a 13-year-old when he made contact with other children.

By Joanne Warnock
Darren Whyte
Darren Whyte at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A convicted paedophile from Fife has been jailed again after admitting contacting a child by text message on an illegal phone.

Darren Whyte, 35, was placed on a Sexual Harm Prevention Order last year at Dundee Sheriff Court but moved to Aberdeen because he was “being hassled” after his conviction.

Whyte, formerly of Cupar but now of Victoria Road in Torry, was banned from having a mobile phone without telling his supervising officers.

He is also banned from contacting anyone under the age of 18, without written approval.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Whyte admitted having a secret phone and using it to contact a 13-year-old child.

Hidden phone

The court was told officers carrying out a routine search of Whyte’s address on January 30 this year found a basic phone with no internet capability.

They returned less than a week later, on February 5, and Whyte admitted he had a new Samsung phone, which he had tried to hide when they arrived.

He admitted using the device to “contact persons on social media whom he believed to be 13 or 14 years old”.

Fiscal depute Brian Young said: “He reported that one user had told him they were 13.”

On the seized phone, officers found messages with someone who said they were aged thirteen and replies from Whyte who had also claimed to be the same age.

The court heard there was no sexual content within the messages.

Hassled in Dundee

Whyte’s defence agent Lee Qumsieh, said his client had cooperated, adding: “He also should not have been communicating with people of that age.”

Mr Qumsieh explained Whyte had moved to Aberdeen after having “difficulties” in his previous address.

He said: “People had found out about his past and previous convictions, and he had a lot of hassle.

“He wanted a fresh start in the North East. He was lonely and got the phone so he could speak to people.

“He accepts he was in breach of the terms of the order – he is subject to this rather stringent order for seven years.”

Jailed

The court was told Whyte’s previous convictions had involved eight different complainers and one online decoy.

Last September Whyte told the “child” – actually an adult – he would pay £15 in exchange for indecent images.

Whyte was also caught hiding an illicit smartphone in his trousers after lying to staff at homeless accommodation.

Sheriff William Summers said: “This is a serious offence.

“The order prevents you from having a phone or contacting children – you have breached both these conditions.”

He said only a custodial sentence was appropriate and jailed Whyte for 20 months, backdated to when he was placed on remand on February 2.

