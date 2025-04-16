Security expert entered fire-hit crime scene Perth hotel through open window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Security expert entered fire-hit crime scene Perth hotel through open window

Jamie Grierson said he went into the New County Hotel after a triple fatality to get back equipment he had installed.

By Gordon Currie
Jamie Grierson
Jamie Grierson went back into the New County Hotel to retrieve CCTV equipment he had installed.

A security expert was able to get into a sealed-off crime scene hotel in Perth where three bodies were found following a devastating fire, a trial has heard.

Jamie Grierson was able to take cameras from the burned-out hotel after it was secured by police and was being monitored round-the-clock.

An officer from the Major Investigations Team admitted in a trial a second floor window at the New County Hotel had been left ajar because police had been unable to close it after the fatal blaze in January 2023.

New County Hotel fire
Police officers and firefighters at the New County Hotel in Perth on January 2. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

Crime scene manager Detective Constable Greg Irvine told Perth Sheriff Court: “The main entrance door was boarded up.

“The ground floor windows and fire exits were all boarded up, along with the first floor as well.

“Uniformed officers remained on point at the main entrance as well.

“The second floor window could not be secured correctly, or at all, so it was left ajar.”

Cameras taken

On January 2 2023, fire swept through the block and claimed the lives of sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, and Edinburgh man Keith Russell, 38.

CCTV installer Jamie Grierson, 38, is on trial because he denies breaking into the hotel on February 13 and 14 2023 and stealing around 15 internal and external surveillance units, installed prior to the triple tragedy.

(From left) Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell.
(From left) Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell died at the hotel. Images: Police Scotland.

Mr Irvine went on: “All the internal CCTV cameras had been removed from their locations, except one in the function room, and on checking the rear car park the camera was missing from there also.

“(The window) was potentially more ajar than it had been previously.

“It was the only area I felt anyone could have gained access into the hotel.”

He said he believed a total of 13 cameras – installed by security expert Grierson – had been removed while the hotel was supposed to have been locked down.

Entered hotel through window

The trial has heard how Grierson did not deny going back into the hotel to retrieve the cameras after the hotel owners failed to pay him for his work.

He decided to clamber back inside after it had been taped off as a crime scene.

Grierson told police he had not initially been aware of the extent of the tragedy.

He said: “It had been taped off at the front. I thought about going round and talking to police to let them know what my intentions were and why I was there.

“I took the wrong approach. I put my ladder up and took the (external) camera down.”

Emergency services outside The New County Hotel after a fatal fire.
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel after the fatal fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said he returned the following day, dressed in black, and climbed into the hotel through a window.

“I came to retrieve my cameras from inside the hotel. I thought about asking the police to allow me to gain entry which I knew wasn’t going to happen.”

He denied being a thief, pointing out he could have taken other items including laptops had he wanted to.

He told police: “I wasn’t there to take anything that wasn’t rightfully mine.

“I didn’t know the extent of the fire. When I went back the second time I saw the memorial flowers.

“About the deaths – I felt I needed to come and speak to you to let you know my side of the story. I became aware how bad the case was.”

‘Hell hole’ hotel

Grierson, from Cardenden, said the hotel was infested with flies, had electric cables hanging loose and had turned over one of its public rooms to homeless people.

Witness Lia Payne, 48, had been in a relationship with the accused around the time of the alleged thefts.

She told the court: “He was telling me about all the problems there.

“He showed me photos of rats. It was a hell hole.

“He talked about junkies and prostitutes coming in through the back door.”

She said Grierson was not shocked when he heard about the fatal fire.

“He wasn’t surprised because he had seen the state of the place. He was livid.

“He had expressed his concerns to the owner about the condition of the hotel numerous times but nothing was ever done.”

The trial before Sheriff Clair McLachlan continues.

