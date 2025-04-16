Wednesday court round-up — Boozy camping and B&M trips

A Fife Council worker has been banned from the roads for driving home through Perthshire after a boozy camping trip.

Lewis Allen, of South Street in Lochgelly, returned to Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced having previously admitted driving with excess alcohol .

At an earlier hearing, Allen, 28, pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol (91mics/ 22).

Police were called after Allen was spotted swerving on the A9 southbound near the Inveralmond roundabout at 7pm on February 22 this year.

His lawyer Bethany Downham said: “Leading up to this offence, Mr Allen was not in a good place.”

She explained her client had been camping but made the “stupid” decision to drive home when the weather turned.

Sheriff David Hall fined Allen £640 altogether and banned him from driving for 16 months.

Boat thief has thousands

DJ Martin Dickson, who launched a GoFundMe page hours after appearing in court for stealing a £22,000 fishing boat in Fife, has thousands of pounds in his bank account to start repaying his victim, it has emerged. Dickson was told last month by a sheriff he needed to find £10,000 to compensate the boat owner after being caught on camera arriving in a Range Rover at Forth Cruising Club, Limekilns, and towing away the vessel in June 2021.

Prison SIM

A Fife thug has been sentenced to five months in jail after being caught with an illicit SIM in HMP Perth.

Martin Reilly, wo was sentenced to 21 months in prison in March for other offending, was brought from jail to HMP Perth to be sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing the contraband on 9 July 2022.

Solicitor David Holmes explained his client has PTSD and pled guilty to the offence last May.

Sheriff David Hall ordered the 44-year-old’s prison sentence to run concurrently.

Reilly, ordinarily of Manse Road in Inverkeithing, was previously jailed for four-and-a-half years after he clipped a man with his car in Kinross before reversing and throwing him into the air by hitting him again.

‘No means no’

The former company director has been found guilty of stalking a woman in Perth. Michael Paton, 76, stood trial, denying the offence and saying he was simply “too enthusiastic” but a sheriff reminded him “no means no” and convicted him.

Boozy B&M trip

A Perthshire woman has been banned from the road after two other people dialled 999 to report her drunken journey to Crieff’s B&M.

Suzanne Bond, of Front Street in Braco, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced after previously admitting driving with excess alcohol (104 mics/22).

A pair of 999 calls were made by witnesses who saw Bond, 58, travel along the A822 and Crieff’s Broich Road before turning into B&M at around 5pm on February 25 this year.

When police arrived, her front wheels were facing in opposite directions.

Her solicitor Jamie Baxter said: “She has little recollection of the driving itself.

“This was the wake-up call. She has not taken alcohol since the date of this incident.

“It is a high reading, which she accepts.”

Sheriff David Hall placed Bond under supervision for a year and ordered her to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

He also banned her from driving for 16 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.