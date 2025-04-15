Former top flight footballer banned for causing biker serious injury in Kinross-shire crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Former top flight footballer banned for causing biker serious injury in Kinross-shire crash

Paul McQuade was banned for 18 months and fined £900.

By Gordon Currie
Paul McQuade
Paul McQuade.

A former footballer has been banned from driving after seriously injuring a biker in a crash in Kinross-shire.

Former St Mirren and Cowdenbeath striker Paul McQuade was fined £900 and banned from the road for 18 months after being found guilty after trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

A trial heard how McQuade – now a civil engineer – pulled out directly into the path of Archie Collyer, 20, and caused him multiple fracture injuries.

McQuade was dropping a teenage boy at home after football training when he failed to judge Mr Collyer’s distance and smashed into his Yamaha 125 motorcycle.

The biker suffered a broken pelvis, leg and arm and required to have surgery to have metal plates inserted in several parts of his body.

McQuade claimed he had looked along the mile-long straight of the B996 near Kinross  and assessed that the biker was around 400 yards away when he emerged onto the main road.

However, despite attempting to swerve to avoid crashing into the former footballer’s Audi A6, Mr Collyer ploughed into the front and was thrown into the middle of the road.

Paul McQuade
Paul McQuade in action for Cowdenbeath. Image: SNS

Mr Collyer told the trial: “I was going to Costa to get a drink.

“I had my high beam on. It was a straight road. I was doing 60 miles per hour.

“I saw headlights and I put my arms up to cover my face and I don’t know after that.

“I thought I would cover my face so I didn’t break my neck.

“I tried to swerve a tiny bit. The next thing I remember is looking at the clock in the hospital and it said it was the 14th of March (eight days later).”

The B966 that links Kinross to Kelty
The crash happened on the B996 at the B9097 junction near Gairney Bridge. Image: Google

McQuade said he was returning from youth football training in Dunfermline when he came to the junction and stopped, before pulling out to turn right.

“There’s not much lighting. I wouldn’t call it the best of roads, so I’ve got to be quite mindful pulling out there, especially when it’s dark.

“I looked right and saw a light in the distance. It seemed so far away.

“It was probably a few hundred yards or so – maybe 400 yards. I turned right.

“As I got over to the other side of the road I just saw a light in my windscreen and heard a loud bang. I didn’t know what it was.

“I got out the car immediately and saw a motorbike in front of my car and was looking round in a bit of a panic.

“I saw Archie in the middle of the road behind me.

“It just felt like it happened so quickly. The light was so small when I saw it.”

Asked to explain how the accident happened, he replied: “I don’t know.”

Guilty

McQuade, 37, of Cardenden, was found guilty of causing serious injury by careless driving on March 6 2024.

Sheriff David Hall said: “You moved out of the junction without due care and attention. That was a misjudgment by you.”

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “He made a mistake with significant consequences for the complainer but also for him.

“He will be disqualified and that will be a significant punishment not only for him but for those he supports.”

McQuade also spent periods playing for St Mirren, Forfar, East Fife and a number of East of Scotland League teams.

