DJ who launched GoFundMe after stealing £22k boat in Fife back in dock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

DJ who launched GoFundMe after stealing £22k boat in Fife back in dock

Martin Dickson has saved about a third of the compensation money, the court heard.

By Jamie McKenzie
Martin Dickson
Martin Dickson at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A DJ who launched a GoFundMe page hours after appearing in court for stealing a £22,000 fishing boat in Fife has thousands of pounds in his bank account to start repaying his victim, it has emerged.

Martin Dickson, who is from Glastonbury but has links to Scotland, was back in the dock this week after being told last month by a sheriff he needed to find £10,000 to compensate the boat owner.

Dickson, 52, was caught on camera arriving in a Range Rover at Forth Cruising Club, Limekilns, and towing away the vessel in June 2021.

In an interview at the time, the boat owner said he and his young son discovered the 15ft Montauk Boston Whaler was missing when they arrived to take it on a fishing trip.

After reporting the theft to police, he was informed the boat had been found in nearby Broomhall Estate but the 116kG, £6,000 engine had been cut free and stolen.

Boat theft CCTV
Dickson caught on camera beside the boat he stole. Image: Forth Cruising Club

Dickson, who lives in a converted bus which he uses to perform drum and bass events, previously pled guilty at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to stealing the boat on June 19 2021.

GoFundMe

At a sentencing hearing last month, the court heard invoices sent in by the boat owner for damage costs amounted to about £10,000.

Sheriff Susan Duff continued the case until this week for Dickson to investigate obtaining a bank loan for that amount to pay compensation.

Hours after the last court appearance in March, Dickson posted a link to a GoFundMe asking people to help raise £10,000, without mentioning the true nature of why he was in court.

Instead, he talked about his “green dnb (drum and bass) partybus” being “at risk of being taken away” from him and said the councils are shutting him down “very quickly” and the courts are “now starting to take action against me for all the unlicensed music events”.

He said he could be shut down permanently and lose his home and had been “in court today” and needed £10,000 or would spend time in jail.

The GoFundMe page shows £423 from 26 donations at the time of writing.

Payment plan

This week, defence lawyer, Ian Beatson, said Dickson has shown him he has £3,700 in the bank gained through savings and selling DJ equipment.

Mr Beatson said his client could also pay a further two payments of £500 per month.

The money could be transferred to the boat owner within the next three months.

The solicitor said his client did try to get a bank loan but had difficulties because he has no fixed address and is self-employed.

Sheriff Susan Duff told Dickson: “Rest assured, you are going to pay the £10,000 that man had to fork out because you stole his boat”.

The sheriff further deferred sentence until July 9 for the transfer of funds.

Pie, chips and beans

Prosecutor Isma Mukhtar told the court previously Dickson used a Range Rover to tow away the boat.

Mr Beatson said his client was “not thinking clearly” and had been abusing cocaine.

Within hours of this week’s latest court appearance, Dickson posted a Facebook message which read: “Quick in and out and heading back home from Scotland woop woop”.

He posted a further picture of some pies with the accompanying message: “Pie chips and beans for tea yummy for me and the lads later when I get back”.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Glamis Street and St Salvador's Street in Dundee
Dundee cocaine courier says 30-year drug trade claim was 'a joke'
Ian Anderson
Dundee voyeur put cameras under office desk in Stirling
Peter Moffat
Perth offender caught in online sting placed on sex offenders register until 2030
Oktawiusz Burblis
Masked 'Spider-Man' in disturbing Dundee court breach
James Ross
Fife paedophile jailed for tricking child into sick 'tasting game'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Boozy camping and B&M trips
Michael Paton
Perth businessman, 76, told 'no means no' and found guilty of stalking
Kinross Golf Club shop
Golf crook stole £42k of equipment from clubs, including in Kinross and Perth
Stuart McClure
16-year-old victim of Perth OnlyFans-style 'pimp' says ordeal still gives her nightmares
James Crichton
Stirlingshire pensioner admonished for ranting at vulnerable wife