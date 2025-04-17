Dundee voyeur put cameras under office desk in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee voyeur put cameras under office desk in Stirling

A horrified woman found Ian Anderson's cameras and wires when one fell to the ground at her feet.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Ian Anderson
Ian Anderson.

A voyeur from Dundee who installed cameras under a desk at his Stirling office was caught when one fell from its hiding place.

A horrified woman traced power cables back to Ian Anderson’s desk, then found the  instruction manual for the cameras in his desk drawer.

Police checked his phone for images and none were found but prosecutors noted the phone had been reset the day after the confrontation.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard Anderson had worked for the Laing Traditional Masonry Group for 12 years.

The 61-year-old quit his £65,000 a year job after being confronted.

At his sentencing hearing a sheriff told him the offence was “distasteful and disturbing” and placed him on the sex offenders register.

Shocking discovery

Fiscal depute Ann Orr told the court the discovery was made on a day Anderson was working from home, when the woman heard something drop to the floor.

“Looking there she observed two cameras – one black, one white – which had been stuck to the underside of her desk in the corners.

“She followed the wire back through the desk partition to the accused’s desk.

“She pulled them down and saw they were attached using a distinctive sticky tape.

“She did not recognise it as what they used in the office.

“She looked in the accused’s desk and found the sticky tape.

“She saw there was an instruction manual for the cameras.”

‘Terrible mistake’

The woman took photos of the cameras and sent them to the accused telling him “I think they’re cameras”.

Anderson did not initially admit installing them.

Police raided his home and seized USB sticks and examined his mobile phone and laptop.

Ms Orr said the phone had been factory reset on September 26.

Solicitor Mike Short, defending, said Anderson had “made a terrible mistake” and quit his job.

He said Anderson had been having marital problems during the period he hid the cameras.

“His life has been turned upside down through his own fault. From the outset he has accepted responsibility for it.”

Anderson, of Peebles Drive, Dundee, admitted installing camera equipment with the intention of him or others viewing images at the office on the Springkerse Industrial Estate on September 25 last year.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan placed him on a two-year supervision order and he must carry out 167 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from contacting the woman for two years.

