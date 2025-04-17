Perth offender caught in online sting placed on sex offenders register until 2030

A Perth sex offender snared in an online sting by vigilantes has been put on the sex offenders register until 2030 and told he “only has himself to blame” for the impact his sick chats have had on his life.

Pervert Peter Moffat returned to Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting sending sordid messages to a paedophile hunter posing as a 13-year-old.

Moffat, of Market Street in Perth, was told by a sheriff his offending was “extremely serious” and that there was “nobody else” to blame for the conduct.

Twisted chats

Moffat admitted attempting to communicate indecently with a child and trying to cause a child to view a sexual image.

The 62-year-old was in correspondence with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl between October 25 and November 1 last year.

In fact, he was chatting with an adult vigilante paedophile hunter.

On Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, Moffat asked the “girl” to send him intimate snaps of herself and sent her photos of a penis.

Moffat was confronted by hunters then reported to police.

At a hearing last month, prosecutor Andrew Harding said: “The accused stated he did not believe she was 13 as she looked older and this is why he continued to communicate with her.

“He went on to say he felt embarrassed and ashamed.”

Nobody else to blame

After being interviewed by social workers, Moffat returned to the dock to be sentenced.

His solicitor David Holmes said: “As a result of this, his life has changed significantly.”

Sheriff David Hall placed Moffat on the sex offenders register for five years and ordered him to complete 250 hours of unpaid work in the next 18 months, during which time he will also be subject to social work supervision.

His sentence was imposed as a direct alternative to imprisonment.

The sheriff said: “His behaviour persisted over several days.

“You pled guilty at a trial diet – for that I’ll give you limited credit.

“These are extremely serious offences and your behaviour in respect of this matter is simply not acceptable.

“You do have one previous conviction (non-analogous) and I accept your life has changed dramatically since you appeared in court for these matters.

“You’ve only yourself to blame for that – nobody else.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.