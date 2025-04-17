Perth offender caught in online sting placed on sex offenders register until 2030

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth offender caught in online sting placed on sex offenders register until 2030

A sheriff told Peter Moffat that nobody else was to blame for the changes he's experienced in his life since admitting the chats.

By Ross Gardiner
Peter Moffat
Peter Moffat was confronted by paedophile hunters. Image: ASA Scotland Facebook

A Perth sex offender snared in an online sting by vigilantes has been put on the sex offenders register until 2030 and told he “only has himself to blame” for the impact his sick chats have had on his life.

Pervert Peter Moffat returned to Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting sending sordid messages to a paedophile hunter posing as a 13-year-old.

Moffat, of Market Street in Perth, was told by a sheriff his offending was “extremely serious” and that there was “nobody else” to blame for the conduct.

Peter Moffat
Peter Moffat was caught by paedophile hunters. Image: ASA Scotland Facebook

Twisted chats

Moffat admitted attempting to communicate indecently with a child and trying to cause a child to view a sexual image.

The 62-year-old was in correspondence with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl between October 25 and November 1 last year.

In fact, he was chatting with an adult vigilante paedophile hunter.

On Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, Moffat asked the “girl” to send him intimate snaps of herself and sent her photos of a penis.

Moffat was confronted by hunters then reported to police.

At a hearing last month, prosecutor Andrew Harding said: “The accused stated he did not believe she was 13 as she looked older and this is why he continued to communicate with her.

“He went on to say he felt embarrassed and ashamed.”

Peter Moffat arrest
Moffat’s arrest was caught on camera. Image: ASA Scotland Facebook

Nobody else to blame

After being interviewed by social workers, Moffat returned to the dock to be sentenced.

His solicitor David Holmes said: “As a result of this, his life has changed significantly.”

Sheriff David Hall placed Moffat on the sex offenders register for five years and ordered him to complete 250 hours of unpaid work in the next 18 months, during which time he will also be subject to social work supervision.

His sentence was imposed as a direct alternative to imprisonment.

The sheriff said: “His behaviour persisted over several days.

“You pled guilty at a trial diet – for that I’ll give you limited credit.

“These are extremely serious offences and your behaviour in respect of this matter is simply not acceptable.

“You do have one previous conviction (non-analogous) and I accept your life has changed dramatically since you appeared in court for these matters.

“You’ve only yourself to blame for that – nobody else.”

