Thursday court round-up — Two hours hiding and a sweary tirade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Two hours hiding and a sweary tirade

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

An Arbroath thief caught with goods stolen from an 85-year-old woman’s sheltered housing demanded KFC staff phone him a taxi to take him home with tools he had stolen from B&Q.

James Pow, 34, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit four charges.

The court heard Pow was caught on December 29 2022 on Westhaven Gardens, where he lives, in possession of a number of stolen items, including a safe, a mobile phone, money, two computer tablets and a glasses case.

The items had been stolen during a break-in at sheltered housing on December 28.

Pow admitted an amended charge of reset.

He also admitted stealing power tools from the Westway Retail Park B&Q in Arbroath on December 29.

He was caught on CCTV concealing a drill box and a screwdriver box worth £111 in total and leaving without trying to pay.

Pow then went to the nearby KFC with the stolen goods and demanded staff phone him a taxi.

He told one employee: “You’re a bitch, I’m going to come back and stab you,” and told another “I’ll stab you too.”

As well as admitting the shoplifting and threatening or abusive behaviour charges, Pow pled guilty to missing a court hearing on August 13 last year.

The court heard since first appearing in connection with the offences, Pow has amassed a further 35 convictions.

Sentencing was deferred until June 12 for him to be of good behaviour.

Pervert snared

A Perth sex offender snared in an online sting by vigilantes has been put on the sex offenders register until 2030. Pervert Peter Moffat returned to Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting sending sordid messages to a paedophile hunter posing as a 13-year-old.

Peter Moffat
Peter Moffat was confronted by paedophile hunters. Image: ASA Scotland Facebook

Covered all bases in pub rant

A kebab-wielding bigot racially abused door staff at Perth’s Twa Tams pub, then continued his foul-mouthed ranting at police when they arrested him.

Retail manager Neil Pickard was turned away from the popular Scott Street pub on February 22 this year after arriving at 10.40pm staggering, slurring his words and struggling to eat the kebab he was holding.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he became belligerent to door staff, spouting “P*ki c*nt,” “foreign b*****d” and “goat-herding f**k.”

He began pushing and shoving and tried to bite the employees, before lashing out with his legs when restrained on the ground.

Police arrived and while being arrested and  in the back of the van, the 44-year-old ranted: “You are nothing, paedo”, “mongos”, “you are absolute paedos, f**k off”, “go f**k your mum”, “paedo c**t”, “f***ing weapons”.

He continued: “What are you going to do, Pikey f***ing minks”, “I will f***ing annihilate you”, “IRA b*****d”, “f***ing b*****d”, “you love the boaby you gay b*****d”, “he’s a rapist b*****d”, “he’s a lesbian” and “you’re a homosexual b*****d”.

He finally added: “Jail me, I don’t give a f***.”

Pickard, of Struan Road in Perth, admitted two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour.

His solicitor Bethany Downham said: “He did divulge that it had been quite a stressful time leading up to this event. It does appear to be an isolated incident.”

Sheriff David Hall ordered Pickard to complete 180 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to imprisonment.

He said: “Your behaviour on the night in question was quite disgraceful.”

Spider-Man mask

A Dundee man donned a Spider-Man mask to breach a court order and try to contact his ex-partner. Oktawiusz Burblis was chased by a dog after throwing stones at a Lochee property after knocking “aggressively” on the door.

Oktawiusz Burblis
‘Spider-Man’ Oktawiusz Burblis.

Two hours hiding

An offshore worker ran off and hid in a field after crashing into another motorist deep in the Sidlaw hills.

Lemmy Milne, 27, spent nearly two hours hiding on December 16 before police with sniffer dogs found him.

Milne, of Dock Street in Dundee, returned to Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced for a string of offences he admitted.

On the C16 road between Newtyle and Glamis near Templeton Farm, he failed to stop and exchange details at the scene of the crash.

After being traced, he refused to give police breath samples and he possessing Class A drugs – a bag containing 2g of cocaine.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said the accident happened on a right hand bend.

“The accused’s vehicle essentially failed to turn the corner correctly and an impact occurred between the witness’ and the accused’s vehicles.

“There was damage suffered to both. They ended up off the road with airbags deployed.

“The complainer exited his vehicle in somewhat of a state of shock.

“As he approached the accused’s vehicle, he came to the realisation there was no-one in it and the driver’s door was wide open.”

Milne’s lawyer Julita Blazniak said: “The road’s very narrow, conditions were rather wintery and there was quite a bit of mud on the road.

“He simply panicked after the accident. In the spur of the moment, he decided to leave the scene.

“He was slightly injured. His tooth had come through his lip. He has shown remorse and regret.”

Milne was fined £1,000 altogether and disqualified from driving for a year.

Sick guessing game

A Fife man blindfolded an eight-year-old girl for a “tasting game” which turned into a sexual assault. James Ross got thew youngster to play a sick guessing game, during which took out his penis and told her it was a banana. He was found guilty after a trial.

James Ross
James Ross.

Dead kittens

A Perth man who admitted allowing kittens to die of neglect in his flat had sentence deferred to asses whether his new home is suitable for a curfew.

Gary Campbell, 47, admitted two charges relating to the neglect and deaths of the two kittens – Peacock and Bertie – between January 19 and February 19 2024.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the Scottish SPCA helpline received a report from Campbell’s former landlady on February 16, informing them she had found two dead kittens at the New Row property.

She described the living conditions as uninhabitable and explained Campbell had moved out.

A post-mortem examination was carried out and there was no evidence of trauma but the examiner reported the cats had likely died from either hunger or dehydration over
weeks or months.

Campbell told investigators he was in “a dark place” and when he saw Bertie’s corpse: “I couldn’t cope so I just shut the door. It sent me even deeper.

“I didn’t want Peacock running out the front door so I locked him in the bedroom.”

He said he was “devastated”.

Campbell’s solicitor Bethany Downham said her client was offered the kittens when a relationship broke up and he thought they would provide some comfort.

“One kitten passed away and he was unable to cope with this.

“That was why the second kitten passed away – he buried his head in the sand.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Nike McAnespie
Child severely injured in quad bike 'doughnuts' stunt at Perth quarry
Glamis Street and St Salvador's Street in Dundee
Dundee cocaine courier says 30-year drug trade claim was 'a joke'
Ian Anderson
Dundee voyeur put cameras under office desk in Stirling
Peter Moffat
Perth offender caught in online sting placed on sex offenders register until 2030
Oktawiusz Burblis
Masked 'Spider-Man' in disturbing Dundee court breach
James Ross
Fife paedophile jailed for tricking child into sick 'tasting game'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Boozy camping and B&M trips
Michael Paton
Perth businessman, 76, told 'no means no' and found guilty of stalking
Kinross Golf Club shop
Golf crook stole £42k of equipment from clubs, including in Kinross and Perth
Stuart McClure
16-year-old victim of Perth OnlyFans-style 'pimp' says ordeal still gives her nightmares