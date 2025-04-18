Dundee man ‘hid in house’ before attacking victim in her bedroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee man ‘hid in house’ before attacking victim in her bedroom

Liam Gray was found guilty of sexual assault following a high court trial.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Liam Gray.
Liam Gray.

A court was told a Dundee man hid in a woman’s house before subjecting her to a terrifying sex attack.

Liam Gray carried out a sexual assault after a barbecue at an address in the city.

During the course of the evening he sent a number of lewd texts to the woman, with whom he had previously had a sexual relationship.

When she repeatedly rejected his advances she claimed he pretended to leave the house and waited until she had gone to her bedroom to force her to perform a sex act on him.

Gray, 28, maintained that the encounter was consensual when he stood trial accused of rape at the High Court in Stirling.

He was found guilty of the lesser crime of sexual assault after a trial lasting three days.

Hid in house

The trial was told Gray originally met his victim – who cannot be named – on Tinder and had a brief relationship.

During the course of the barbecue she repeatedly refused Gray’s crude sexual advances, telling him she was interested in someone else.

In the early hours of the morning, as the party broke up, Gray was in the woman’s bedroom.

Liam Gray
Liam Gray arrives at court for his trial.

She told the court: “He said he was going to leave. He went downstairs and I heard my front door opening and closing.

“I locked my door and went to bed. Not even 30 seconds later Liam came running upstairs and into my room.

“He jumped onto my bed. He jumped onto me. He said he’d hid behind my couch.

“He started trying to kiss me and touch me.”

The woman said Gray had tried to put his hands in her underwear and had demanded she masturbate him, which she initially agreed to do in the hope that he would leave her alone.

The woman texted a friend for help and her mother took her to the police station the following day.

Denials

Gray claimed the woman was a willing participant and they had had another sexual encounter a few days before.

He said in a group chat on WhatsApp he had denied attacking the woman, claiming that he had gone home, adding “I didn’t f***ing touch her”.

He said he had lied to his girlfriend about staying at the property as he “didn’t want her to find out I was cheating on her”.

Gray, of Strathmartine Road, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the woman at her home on March 18 2021.

He was bailed ahead of a sentencing hearing set to take place in Edinburgh next month and placed on the sex offenders register in the interim.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Allan Cruickshank
Pervert travelled 130 miles to Kirkcaldy for sex with '14-year-old'
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Two hours hiding and a sweary tirade
Nike McAnespie
Child severely injured in quad bike 'doughnuts' stunt at Perth quarry
Glamis Street and St Salvador's Street in Dundee
Dundee cocaine courier says 30-year drug trade claim was 'a joke'
Ian Anderson
Dundee voyeur put cameras under office desk in Stirling
Peter Moffat
Perth offender caught in online sting placed on sex offenders register until 2030
Oktawiusz Burblis
Masked 'Spider-Man' in disturbing Dundee court breach
James Ross
Fife paedophile jailed for tricking child into sick 'tasting game'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Boozy camping and B&M trips
Michael Paton
Perth businessman, 76, told 'no means no' and found guilty of stalking