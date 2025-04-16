Golf crook stole £42k of equipment from clubs, including in Kinross and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Golf crook stole £42k of equipment from clubs, including in Kinross and Perth

Prolific thief Eric Dowds, 62, took clubs, clothing and other equipment in a series of break-ins.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Kinross Golf Club shop
Dowds raided the club shop at Kinross. Image: Google

A serial crook was jailed after being arrested for multiple raids on professional golf clubs and shops across central Scotland, including in Perth and Kinross.

Eric Dowds, 62, pled guilty to stealing nearly £42,000 worth of golf clubs, equipment, and clothing by breaking into clubs and pro shops.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard he broke into Kinross Golf Club’s pro shop and premises in Fauldhouse and Uphall in West Lothian and Dullatur Golf Club near Cumbernauld between October 26 2023 and October 16 2024.

In the raids at Kinross and Fauldhouse he was acting with an accomplice, whose identity is said to be still unknown.

He also admitted his part in an abortive theft on October 25 2023 when, with an unknown accomplice, he tried and failed to force open a metal roller blind at the Noah’s Ark Golf Centre in Perth causing £2000 of damage.

Dowds was caught on CCTV, sometimes wearing a balaclava, “crawling around” inside several of the premises and leaving with stolen goods, or passing them out of the window to an accomplice.

His DNA was found in two cases.

None of the clubs or golf gear taken in any of the raids was ever recovered.

Jailed

Solicitor Ian McClelland, defending, said Dowds, a roofer from Harthill, had been suffering “difficulties at home”.

He said: “Unfortunately he was persuaded to become involved in these offences.”

Dowds showed no emotion as he was jailed for 33 months.

The court heard he had 10 previous convictions for theft by break-ins.

In 2022 Dowds was cleared on a not proven verdict of stealing £13,000 worth of Titleist clubs from the National Golf Academy building at Gleneagles.

Security staff at the venue had become suspicious because he turned up in attire unacceptable for the golf course – a contractor’s hi-vis vest and blue slim-fitting Nike tracksuit bottoms.

In 2011 he was jailed for breaking in, with two other men, at cash-and-carry premises in Portobello, Edinburgh.

