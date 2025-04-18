Perth chef hurled hammer at partner and threatened paramedics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Perth chef hurled hammer at partner and threatened paramedics

David McCutcheon flung the tool at his partner after he demanded she pack up and leave during a squabble about housework.

By Ross Gardiner
David McCutcheon
David McCutcheon.

A chef hurled a hammer at his partner after an argument in his Perth flat, then used the tool to threaten paramedics who came to his aid.

David McCutcheon launched the hammer after demanding his partner pack up and leave while they bickered about housework.

He was found inebriated and asleep in his common close the next morning and became belligerent when paramedics tried to check him.

He admitted two charges of assault at Perth Sheriff Court.

Hammer hurl

Fiscal depute Ewan Chalmers told at about 2am on March 28 2023, the couple were consuming alcohol at McCutcheon’s flat in Kinnoull Street.

“He became aggressive and accused her of not doing housework,” Mr Chalmers said.

McCutcheon grabbed the woman by the hair but she was able to free herself.

He left for an hour and returned to tell the woman he had calmed down but the argument continued.

He asked the woman to pack her bags and leave and as she was doing so, McCutcheon picked up a hammer and threw it towards her.

A neighbour heard the tool bang as it landed on the floor.

David McCutcheon
David McCutcheon leaves Perth Sheriff Court.

At 8.30am, a neighbour found McCutcheon lying in the common close and dialled 999.

Paramedics arrived and woke the intoxicated 22-year-old.

The witness who found him pointed out the hammer in McCutcheon’s pocket.

He became “irate” and held the hammer up in a threatening manner so police were called.

Sentencing

Currently unemployed McCutcheon’s solicitor, Bethany Downham said: “A concoction of alcohol, the argument and bundled up emotions caused him to act this way.

“He understands this is no excuse. He felt awful and terrible at how the complainer must have felt.

“He reports to me he has limited his drinking quite significantly since this offence.”

Ms Downham explained her client suffers from depression and suspects he has PTSD.

Sheriff David Hall placed the offender under supervision for two years and ordered him to complete the Caledonian Men’s Project aimed at rehabilitating domestic offenders.

As a direct alternative to imprisonment, he instructed McCutcheon to complete 85 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff said: “I note that you have now moved to Stranraer and are staying with your mother, and you are seeking help.

“If you get into trouble again, it’s going to go a whole lot worse for you.”

The court heard McCutcheon has a single previous conviction.

In 2022, he was placed under supervision after he threatened to “deck” his old boss at the Achray House Hotel in St Fillans and was later spotted wielding a meat cleaver.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Rogue roofer's ruin
Angela Rooney
Fife woman tried to smuggle cocaine into prison for partner
Allan Cruickshank
Pervert travelled 130 miles to Kirkcaldy for sex with '14-year-old'
Liam Gray.
Dundee man 'hid in house' before attacking victim in her bedroom
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Two hours hiding and a sweary tirade
Nike McAnespie
Child severely injured in quad bike 'doughnuts' stunt at Perth quarry
Glamis Street and St Salvador's Street in Dundee
Dundee cocaine courier says 30-year drug trade claim was 'a joke'
Ian Anderson
Dundee voyeur put cameras under office desk in Stirling
Peter Moffat
Perth offender caught in online sting placed on sex offenders register until 2030
Oktawiusz Burblis
Masked 'Spider-Man' in disturbing Dundee court breach