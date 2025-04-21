Predator abused Fife woman’s kindness by assaulting her in her home

A woman’s kindness was abused by a Fife predator who sexually assaulted her when she invited him into her home.

Adrian Kolczak had been thrown out by his partner and the victim acted as a Good Samaritan when she found him shivering in his car.

However the 35-year-old took advantage of the situation and attacked the woman.

She fought back, punching him until he stopped.

Good Samaritan

Kolczak, of Church Street, Kirkcaldy, appeared at the town’s sheriff court, accompanied by a translator, to admit the March 28 2023 sexual assault.

Depute fiscal Rachel Hill said the victim lived near Kolczak’s then-partner but did not know either of them well.

At around 2am she heard a noise from outside and saw Kolczak in the street.

She went outside to speak to him and found he was intoxicated.

He told her he had been “kicked out” and he was going to spend the night in his car.

The woman made him coffee in her home and he left with it.

At 3.50am the woman went back outside to check on Kolczak and found he was “shivering with the cold”.

She invited him into her home to “warm up” but he initially declined the offer.

At 4.55am the woman heard Kolczak shouting and banging on his partner’s door.

She went back outside and again told him he could come out of the cold and this time he went into her home.

Sudden attack

Ms Hill said the victim pointed him to a sofa but Kolczak said, “Are we going to bed?”

“She felt uncomfortable and felt she could not trust him to stay out of her bedroom if she went there.”

The woman decided she would stay awake in the living room but Kolczak began making inappropriate comments.

At 7.30am the woman had closed her eyes briefly and when she opened them again, Kolczak was standing over her and grabbed her pyjama top, exposing her breasts.

She struggled with him and he pulled down her pyjama bottoms and began sexually assaulting her.

The woman punched him repeatedly and said: “How f***ing dare you. That’s sexual assault.”

Kolczak apologized and tried to shake the woman’s hand.

The incident was left the woman “feeling… violated and disgusted”.

Sheriff Robert More called for reports and Kolczak will return to court for sentencing on May 12. He has been put on the sex offenders register.

