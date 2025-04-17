Child severely injured in quad bike ‘doughnuts’ stunt at Perth quarry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Child severely injured in quad bike ‘doughnuts’ stunt at Perth quarry

Nike McAnespie admitted causing the accident saw the 14-year-old flown to hospital in Dundee.

By Gordon Currie
Nike McAnespie
Nike McAnespie admitted reckless conduct leading to the child's injuries.

A child was airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries after an adult threw him from a quad bike which flipped over while he was performing “doughnut” stunts in Perth.

The youngster was 14 when he was flown from the disused quarry to Ninewells Hospital, before being transferred to Edinburgh for further treatment.

Nike McAnespie, 38, has appeared in court to admit acting in a culpable and reckless manner and severely injuring the teenager – now 18 – at Friarton Quarry in Perth on June 12 2021.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident at Friarton Quarry.
The air ambulance at Friarton Quarry. Image: DC Thomson

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told Perth Sheriff Court: “The locus is mostly disused. The terrain is mostly made up from loose rocks.

“Prior to this the accused was unknown to (the victim) and his friend.

“They were at the quarry, riding a mini-moto bike. They observed Mr McAnespie riding a quad bike.

“He allowed (the victim) to ride on the back of the quad bike whilst he continued to drive.

“Neither of them were wearing helmets or any protective clothing.

“Whilst the complainer was on the rear of the quad bike, the accused started doing doughnuts and going up the hills.

“This resulted in it flipping over and both were thrown from the quad bike.”

Internal wounds

The prosecutor continued: “An air ambulance was diverted to the scene because of the nature of the injuries and he was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“Mr McAnespie was treated by paramedics for suspected broken ribs and a fractured arm.

McAnespie told the medics: “I take full responsibility. I was doing doughnuts and it flipped.”

The court was told the teenager suffered broken ribs, which caused an internal puncture wound, leading to an accumulation of blood and air between the lungs and chest wall.

He required to have a chest drain fitted and had three broken ribs and cuts and bruising to his arms, legs, neck and back.

“He made what could be described as a miraculous recovery,” Ms Farmer told the court.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr McAnespie did not realise his age and thought he was older.

“He was very sorry to be the cause of these injuries.”

Sheriff Alison McKay noted McAnespie had several previous convictions, deferred sentence for reports and said: “This was clearly a serious incident.”

