Child severely injured in quad bike ‘doughnuts’ stunt at Perth quarry

A child was airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries after an adult threw him from a quad bike which flipped over while he was performing “doughnut” stunts in Perth.

The youngster was 14 when he was flown from the disused quarry to Ninewells Hospital, before being transferred to Edinburgh for further treatment.

Nike McAnespie, 38, has appeared in court to admit acting in a culpable and reckless manner and severely injuring the teenager – now 18 – at Friarton Quarry in Perth on June 12 2021.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told Perth Sheriff Court: “The locus is mostly disused. The terrain is mostly made up from loose rocks.

“Prior to this the accused was unknown to (the victim) and his friend.

“They were at the quarry, riding a mini-moto bike. They observed Mr McAnespie riding a quad bike.

“He allowed (the victim) to ride on the back of the quad bike whilst he continued to drive.

“Neither of them were wearing helmets or any protective clothing.

“Whilst the complainer was on the rear of the quad bike, the accused started doing doughnuts and going up the hills.

“This resulted in it flipping over and both were thrown from the quad bike.”

Internal wounds

The prosecutor continued: “An air ambulance was diverted to the scene because of the nature of the injuries and he was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“Mr McAnespie was treated by paramedics for suspected broken ribs and a fractured arm.

McAnespie told the medics: “I take full responsibility. I was doing doughnuts and it flipped.”

The court was told the teenager suffered broken ribs, which caused an internal puncture wound, leading to an accumulation of blood and air between the lungs and chest wall.

He required to have a chest drain fitted and had three broken ribs and cuts and bruising to his arms, legs, neck and back.

“He made what could be described as a miraculous recovery,” Ms Farmer told the court.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr McAnespie did not realise his age and thought he was older.

“He was very sorry to be the cause of these injuries.”

Sheriff Alison McKay noted McAnespie had several previous convictions, deferred sentence for reports and said: “This was clearly a serious incident.”

