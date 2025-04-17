Dundee cocaine courier says 30-year drug trade claim was ‘a joke’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee cocaine courier says 30-year drug trade claim was ‘a joke’

Anthony Johnson was caught in a drugs exchange in the Hilltown.

By Dave Finlay
Glamis Street and St Salvador's Street in Dundee
Johnson admitted being involved in dealing on Glamis Street and St Salvador's Street in Dundee. Image: Google

A cocaine courier who told police in Dundee he had been involved in the  illegal drugs trade for 30 years had been having “a joke” with officers, it has been claimed.

Anthony Johnson, 64, was detained by police after transporting the drugs from Glasgow to Dundee.

The high court previously heard he told officers he was involved in the illicit trade for 30 years.

Advocate depute Brian Gill KC told the court: “He was acting as a high level courier in a cocaine supply network.”

However, on Thursday, Johnson’s solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin told the High Court in Edinburgh: “This comment was made in a flippant fashion at the end of an interview and was considered by him to be a joke.”

Mr Gilmartin said: “In relation to his culpability, I would submit he has performed a limited role under direction.

“He was involved as a result of pressure being applied to him to work off a drug debt.

“He didn’t know exactly what quantity of drugs he was transporting and the financial advantage to him was limited.”

Sentencing

Judge Lord Ericht pointed out Johnson was previously jailed for five years in 2004 for drug offending.

He jailed him this time for four years and said he would have faced a six-year sentence but it was reduced due to his guilty plea.

Johnson earlier admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug on September 19 last year at St Salvador Street and Glamis Street, in Dundee.

He became the target for a surveillance operation after police received intelligence and on September 19, was seen driving a vehicle that stopped in the Hilltown.

Another man approached and was given a rucksack, which police found contained three packages, each containing a kilo of cocaine.

A fourth kilo of the drug was recovered during a search of the van used by Johnson.

Each block was worth £100,000.

Johnson, originally from Ghana, said he had earlier been in Glasgow.

An interviewing officer asked him how long he had been involved and he replied: “Thirty years. No comment.”

Mr Gilmartin said father-of-two Johnson became involved in trafficking the cocaine after being tempted to try the drug and then running up a debt.

He said: “He was apprehended after the first load of drugs was dropped off.”

