Gumtree scammer conned people in Dundee and Fife out of cars using dud cheques

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Gumtree scammer conned people in Dundee and Fife out of cars using dud cheques

Ryan Lawson duped two vehicle owners in Dundee and Fife.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ryan Lawson
Ryan Lawson.

A Dundee scammer used bounced cheques to get his hands on vehicles and left online sellers out of pocket.

Ryan Lawson would later lie repeatedly to police about his true identity when he was quizzed about driving without insurance.

Lawson – also known as Ryan McPhee – has finally been sentenced more than six years after charges were first brought against him.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 34-year-old used a dodgy chequebook linked to two other convicted fraudsters.

Cupar con

On March 29 2018, David Allan was contacted by “Ryan Saunders” through Gumtree about buying a Hyundai Coupe Atlantic and the pair met at Cupar Railway Station.

Lawson showed him a business card and a chequebook in the name of RSS Car Sales.

He signed a cheque for £700 in front of Mr Allan, who could make out the letters ‘R’ and ‘S’ on the signature.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cook said: “The witness put the cheque into his bank account but received a letter on April 9 saying the cheque had bounced due to the account being closed.

“He tried to contact the accused with the number provided but the number was no longer connected.”

Ryan McPhee
Ryan Lawson at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A police national computer check showed the vehicle was registered to “Ryan Saunders” and was listed to a new-build address in Broughty Ferry without the resident’s knowledge.

The vehicle was reported stolen but not recovered.

Duped in Douglas

Weeks later, on April 25, Lawson struck again after offering to buy for £1,000 a vehicle from a woman in the Douglas area of Dundee.

Ewelina Mlynarska also provided two brand-new tyres as part of the deal, again arranged via Gumtree.

The cheque for £1,000 was in the name of “Mr W Stewart” and later bounced.

He would repeatedly cancel calls made by Ms Mlynarska and the brazen crook later tried to sell the same car on Gumtree for £500.

Lawson, of Clifden Blue Court, previously admitted forging signatures on cheques.

Further crimes

He also admitted driving without insurance and attempting to pervert the course of justice on June 5 2019 by claiming he was “Paul Adamson”

Five days later, he committed the same offence by offering the same name.

On February 27 2023, Lawson was released on bail and ordered to routinely sign on at the West Bell Street headquarters but failed to do so on “multiple” occasions.

He first appeared in court in connection with the crimes in April 2019 but repeatedly failed to return.

Cash cost

Solicitor Alexandra Short claimed the chequebook was connected to William Stewart and Ronald Saunders, who embarked on a Scotland-wide spending spree using bogus cheques before being jailed in 2015.

“RSS Car Sales was the business he was employed by under Ronald Saunders who is now dead,” Ms Short said.

“He (Lawson) bought the cars to use for his new business.

“It appears to be a period of time where he was making a lot of silly mistakes.

“He was aware the cheques would sometimes work and sometimes they wouldn’t.”

Ms Short said Lawson now has a business sub-contracting in the construction industry, which turns over around £4,000 per month.

Lawson, who lives with his parents, claimed to have no savings but wished to pay compensation to his victims.

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff John Raffety ordered him to pay £1,700 in compensation as well as fines totalling £1,900 and placed him on a four-month curfew.

Lawson – who was locked up for 30 months in 2017 after being convicted of serious domestic violence and was jailed for eight months in 2013 for wilful fireraising – was banned from driving for nine months.

Gumtree response

A spokesperson for Gumtree said: “At Gumtree we do not tolerate the use of our platform by bad actors, and we are pleased to see justice in this historic case.

“We are deeply committed to helping our users stay safe online, and offer comprehensive advice on our website, including guidance on different payment options and key considerations for choosing the safest method.

“We also encourage users to report any malicious activity to us via our helpdesk so we can take action, including blocking the offending user and working with law enforcement.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Fake police officer and drug-driver caught after crash
Ali Lamb
Teenager in court accused of murdering Dundee man Ali Lamb
Keiran Matthew.
Teacher knocked unconscious in Dundee school when raging pupil threw her 'like a ragdoll'
Michael McGlynn
Former Bannockburn teacher jailed for abusing school pupils over 20 years
Levi Stewart
Fife man's Hogmanay attack on woman over 'underage drinker'
Wayne Robb
Arbroath man lit living room 'campfire' amid neighbours dispute
Muirhead crash
Dundee driver high on cannabis caused Angus road crash
Adrian Kolczak
Predator abused Fife woman's kindness by assaulting her in her home
Ryan Bonella
Dundee man in court for calling parking warden 'Jackie Chan'
Owen Houston
Fife man stole aunt's bank card to buy holiday in days after she died