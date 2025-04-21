Dundee driver high on cannabis caused Angus road crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee driver high on cannabis caused Angus road crash

Kenneth Johnstone left another motorist injured in the crash near Dundee.

By Ross Gardiner
Muirhead crash
Police at the crash site. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

An uninsured Dundee driver who was high on cannabis has admitted seriously injuring another motorist in an Angus crash.

Kenneth Johnstone was not present at Forfar Sheriff Court when his case called but wrote in pleading guilty to a string of traffic offences.

On November 27 last year, he drove carelessly on the B954 Newtyle Road in Muirhead, Birkhill, failed to maintain proper lane discipline, crossed the line of the road and collided with another vehicle.

Its driver was seriously injured and both vehicles sustained damage.

Johnstone admitted he had no insurance policy at the time and blood taken showed he a reading of 4.5 mics of Delta-9-THC – the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis – more than double the limit of two mics.

The 45-year-old, of Dochart Terrace in Dundee, was ordered to be personally present at a sentencing hearing on May 8, when he will be disqualified from driving.

Muirhead crash
The car was left in a field after the crash. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson

At the time, The Courier reported two people were taken to Ninewells after the crash near an Angus village.

Emergency services were called to the two-car collision just after 7.30am.

One of the cars ended up in a field and the road was shut for just over an hour.

Three ambulances and one special operations response team were dispatched to the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

One passer-by said: “It looked like quite a bad smash.

“At least two vehicles were involved. One of them crashed into a field and there was some debris on the road.”

A woman who lives near the scene said: “At around 7.45am, I saw five police cars and a couple of ambulances at the scene.

“There was a car in farmland just off a track road and another vehicle which had been damaged.”

