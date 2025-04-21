Dundee driver high on cannabis caused Angus road crash

An uninsured Dundee driver who was high on cannabis has admitted seriously injuring another motorist in an Angus crash.

Kenneth Johnstone was not present at Forfar Sheriff Court when his case called but wrote in pleading guilty to a string of traffic offences.

On November 27 last year, he drove carelessly on the B954 Newtyle Road in Muirhead, Birkhill, failed to maintain proper lane discipline, crossed the line of the road and collided with another vehicle.

Its driver was seriously injured and both vehicles sustained damage.

Johnstone admitted he had no insurance policy at the time and blood taken showed he a reading of 4.5 mics of Delta-9-THC – the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis – more than double the limit of two mics.

The 45-year-old, of Dochart Terrace in Dundee, was ordered to be personally present at a sentencing hearing on May 8, when he will be disqualified from driving.

At the time, The Courier reported two people were taken to Ninewells after the crash near an Angus village.

Emergency services were called to the two-car collision just after 7.30am.

One of the cars ended up in a field and the road was shut for just over an hour.

Three ambulances and one special operations response team were dispatched to the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

One passer-by said: “It looked like quite a bad smash.

“At least two vehicles were involved. One of them crashed into a field and there was some debris on the road.”

A woman who lives near the scene said: “At around 7.45am, I saw five police cars and a couple of ambulances at the scene.

“There was a car in farmland just off a track road and another vehicle which had been damaged.”

