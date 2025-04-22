Arbroath man lit living room ‘campfire’ amid neighbours dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Arbroath man lit living room ‘campfire’ amid neighbours dispute

Drunken Wayne Robb's blaze was brought to the attention of firefighters thanks to his quick-acting support worker.

By Ross Gardiner
Wayne Robb
Wayne Robb at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A drunk man lit a “campfire” in his living room after reaching “the end of his tether” with neighbours in Arbroath.

Wayne Robb torched the carpet of his ground floor flat after reaching his wits’ end.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was flagged by Robb’s support worker.

They found him surrounded by beer cans.

Robb, who has now moved out of the Arbirlot Road West block after 13 years living there, will be sentenced in the summer.

Dangerous blaze

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough said Robb was sole occupant of a ground-floor flat in a block of ten.

Fire services were alerted at around 4.55pm on November 1 2023 and were permitted entry by the accused.

Ms Scarborough said: “A small campfire-sized fire was found on the carpet of the living room.

“It was quickly extinguished.

“When speaking with the accused, he admitted that he had intended to set fire to his home address and not leave the building.

“Police were then requested to attend.”

Wayne Robb at Forfar Sheriff Court.

“The crew commander of the fire service advised had the fire service not intervened, the fire would have extended.

“There would have been significant damage to the entire block.”

Robb was found to be “extremely intoxicated” and a “large number of beer cans” were lying around the floor.

A metre-squared patch of carpet was “significantly” burned and the whole block smelled strongly of smoke.

Third offence relating to neighbours

Robb, 47, previously appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted culpable and reckless conduct and returned to the dock for sentencing.

His solicitor Billy Rennie said the offence was a cry for help.

“He phoned a support worker to indicate he’d set fire to his carpet,” he said.

“They contacted the authorities.

“Whilst there clearly was a risk of significant damage to person and property, he’d taken steps to minimise that risk.

“He was at the end of his tether. He was suffering from his neighbours.

“He’s since moved house and is supported by his father (at another Arbroath address).”

Robb was made subject to a low tariff structured deferred sentence by Sheriff Eric Brown and is due back in court on July 17.

The sheriff continued Robb’s ongoing deferred sentences for two other matters relating to his neighbours.

One saw him target two neighbours at the block two days before the fire when he shouted, swore, acted aggressively, made abusive remarks and violent threats and slammed a door.

Last year, Robb was also fined £160 after shouting a death threat at noisy neighbours.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Fake police officer and drug-driver caught after crash
Ali Lamb
Teenager in court accused of murdering Dundee man Ali Lamb
Keiran Matthew.
Teacher knocked unconscious in Dundee school when raging pupil threw her 'like a ragdoll'
Michael McGlynn
Former Bannockburn teacher jailed for abusing school pupils over 20 years
Levi Stewart
Fife man's Hogmanay attack on woman over 'underage drinker'
Ryan Lawson
Gumtree scammer conned people in Dundee and Fife out of cars using dud cheques
Muirhead crash
Dundee driver high on cannabis caused Angus road crash
Adrian Kolczak
Predator abused Fife woman's kindness by assaulting her in her home
Ryan Bonella
Dundee man in court for calling parking warden 'Jackie Chan'
Owen Houston
Fife man stole aunt's bank card to buy holiday in days after she died