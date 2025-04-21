Fife man stole aunt’s bank card to buy holiday in days after she died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man stole aunt’s bank card to buy holiday in days after she died

Owen Houston was described as 'callous' by a sheriff as he was placed on curfew.

By Jamie McKenzie
Owen Houston
Owen Houston. Image: Facebook

A Fife man stole his aunt’s bank card and used it to buy a £1,000 holiday just days after she died.

Owen Houston, 37, also used the card to purchase more than £200 worth of goods from a charity shop in Dunfermline.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, “callous” Houston was put on a tagging order and told to repay the money stolen from his deceased relative’s estate.

Houston, of Kinnell Road, Inverkeithing, appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to two fraud charges and one theft.

Bank card theft

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court Houston’s aunt was taken to hospital on April 5 last year and died there two days later.

The fiscal said Houston visited her address before she went to hospital and her son found this “strange”.

On May 20 her son saw a bank statement showing cash withdrawals between April 6 and 15 and could not find her bank card.

He reported it as a theft and believed Houston had taken it.

Police went to places the card had been used and Houston was confirmed as the user, the fiscal said.

He admitted theft.

Holiday purchase

On April 13 Houston at Hays Travel Ltd in Dunfermline‘s High Street he was authorised to use the bank card and fraudulently bought a holiday for £1,082.

The same day, he fraudulently used the card at the city’s British Heart Foundation shop to buy £235 of goods.

Defence lawyer Scott Norrie said Houston’s position is he would regularly visit his aunt.

The solicitor said he spoke with an elderly friend of the deceased and the “picture she painted” was the aunt regularly gave her bank card and PIN to people to buy alcohol and cigarettes.

Mr Norrie said the elderly woman also recalled Houston, for “safekeeping”, giving his aunt “in the region of £2700” following the sale of two motorbikes.

The lawyer pointed out this formed part of Houston’s agreed plea last month.

Mr Norrie said his client is also “in the early throes of” setting up a small business for vehicle repairs, with another person.

Curfew and compensation

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Houston: “This appears to have been not only dishonest but a callous act on your part following the unfortunate death of your aunt.”

She continued: “I am, just, persuaded I can deal with the matter by direct alternative to custody”.

Houston was placed on a four-month curfew and told to pay compensation totalling £1317 to his aunt’s estate.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to an allegation Houston had, on occasions between April 6 and 15 last year, in Dunfermline and Inverkeithing, used a stolen bank card and PIN to steal £2,400 from ATMs.

Not guilty pleas were also accepted to two other fraud charges concerning small sums of money at Primark and a Premier Store.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

