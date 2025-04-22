Fife man’s Hogmanay attack on woman over ‘underage drinker’

A Fife man punched his ex-partner in the face on Hogmanay over a row about an underage drinker, a court has heard.

Levi Stewart left the woman with an injury to her left eye and a bleeding mouth following the attack at a property in Kelty, late on December 31 last year.

Stewart, of the town’s Blair Street, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the domestic assault to injury.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court the relationship between 21-year-old Stewart and the woman had ended in June last year but they rekindled it in September.

The fiscal said alcohol was being consumed at the property on Hogmanay and at around 10.15pm Stewart assaulted the woman by punching her face.

Ms Yousaf said: “It caused injury to the left eye and a bleeding mouth”.

The woman screamed she had been assaulted and police were contacted.

Stewart left before officers arrived but he was detained on January 20 and charged.

Previous offence

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Stewart “took objection” to a relative of his former partner being underage for drinking.

“That resulted in a row. I appreciate the slight degree of irony is Mr Stewart himself consumed a significant amount of alcohol”.

Mr Morrison said his client does express shame in a social work report.

He said Stewart did 125 hours of unpaid work for a previous offence with a domestic aggravation and had indicated he would welcome assistance with his issues, which centre around binge drinking.

Sheriff Krista Johnston gave him 80 hours of unpaid work and a requirement to complete the Caledonian programme to address domestic offending, as part of a two-year community payback order.

Stewart was also banned from contacting the woman for a year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.