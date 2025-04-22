Fife man’s Hogmanay attack on woman over ‘underage drinker’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man’s Hogmanay attack on woman over ‘underage drinker’

Levi Stewart punched his ex-partner in the face, injuring her eye and mouth.

By Jamie McKenzie
Levi Stewart
Levi Stewart. Image: facebook

A Fife man punched his ex-partner in the face on Hogmanay over a row about an underage drinker, a court has heard.

Levi Stewart left the woman with an injury to her left eye and a bleeding mouth following the attack at a property in Kelty, late on December 31 last year.

Stewart, of the town’s Blair Street, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the domestic assault to injury.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court the relationship between 21-year-old Stewart and the woman had ended in June last year but they rekindled it in September.

The fiscal said alcohol was being consumed at the property on Hogmanay and at around 10.15pm Stewart assaulted the woman by punching her face.

Ms Yousaf said: “It caused injury to the left eye and a bleeding mouth”.

The woman screamed she had been assaulted and police were contacted.

Stewart left before officers arrived but he was detained on January 20 and charged.

Previous offence

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Stewart “took objection” to a relative of his former partner being underage for drinking.

“That resulted in a row. I appreciate the slight degree of irony is Mr Stewart himself consumed a significant amount of alcohol”.

Mr Morrison said his client does express shame in a social work report.

He said Stewart did 125 hours of unpaid work for a previous offence with a domestic aggravation and had indicated he would welcome assistance with his issues, which centre around binge drinking.

Sheriff Krista Johnston gave him 80 hours of unpaid work and a requirement to complete the Caledonian programme to address domestic offending, as part of a two-year community payback order.

Stewart was also banned from contacting the woman for a year.

