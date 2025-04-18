Fife woman tried to smuggle cocaine into prison for partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife woman tried to smuggle cocaine into prison for partner

Angela Rooney was caught trying to sneak in the drugs to Glenochil Prison.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Angela Rooney
Angela Rooney leaves court after coming close to being jailed.

A Fife woman, who was caught trying to smuggle cocaine to her partner in prison, has avoided being put behind bars herself.

Angela Rooney, 45, tried to get the drugs into Glenochil jail, where her partner was serving a sentence.

She was caught in the smuggling bid and claimed her partner was threatening to kill himself if she did not take the drugs inside.

Rooney, formerly of Glenrothes, and now of Methilhill, appeared for sentencing at Alloa Sheriff Court.

She admitted that on April 6 last year at HMP Glenochil, she supplied cocaine to David McLean.

Coercion explanation

Defence solicitor Gino Gambale said: “This is clearly a significant aggravation in her offending and is entirely out of character.

“Her partner was in prison and was being pressured to bring in drugs. In a moment of desperation, he asked her.

“He said if she didn’t do it, he would kill himself as he couldn’t take it anymore. She took in drugs on this single occasion.

“This conduct is unacceptable and she recognises that.”

He said his client suffers various ailments which would mean she would be “vulnerable” if sent to prison.

Avoided prison

Sheriff Neil Bowie told Rooney: “Supplying drugs to prison is an extremely serious offence (that) passes the custodial threshold and that would normally be the sentence for this.

“It seems there was an element of coercion and pressure but notwithstanding that, you have your own will.

“This offence would have required a significant level of planning to acquire the cocaine, travel to the prison, conceal the drugs and try to pass them on to your partner.”

However, he decided against imposing a jail term.

Instead, Rooney was put on an 11-month restriction of liberty order and a community payback order with a year’s supervision.

