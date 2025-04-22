Tuesday court round-up — Fake police officer and drug-driver caught after crash

A motorist was approached by a fake police officer in Crieff, who remarked on his driving.

George Francis was parked in the town’s King Street when he was targeted by the bogus constable on July 23 last year.

Jamie Meager appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of impersonating a police officer.

He tailed Mr Francis and parked his Volvo behind him, before stepping out and identifying himself as a police officer.

The court heard Meager went on to “advise Mr Francis on the manner of his driving”.

Meager, of Kincardine Road, Crieff, also admitted a breach of bail conditions.

Sentence was deferred for background reports.

Teacher attacked

A Dundee school teacher was knocked unconscious and left covered in blood after being thrown “like a ragdoll” by an angry pupil. After carrying out the vicious attack, Keiran Matthew put his feet up on a teacher’s desk and said: “The stupid cow deserved it.”

Wrong house

A drunken Forfar taxi driver has lost his job after stumbling into a stranger’s home, then driving off.

Rahim Bahar admitted driving with excess alcohol (56mics/ 22) after being spotted driving on Glenogil Terrace, Dundee Road and Lentlands Road on April 3 this year.

The 50-year-old from Forfar drew attention to himself at 10.30pm when he entered a stranger’s home in the Angus town for around 30 seconds, before “he simply made a noise” and returned to his Nissan Qashqai taxi and drove off.

Prosecutor Jill Drummond explained to Forfar Sheriff Court police traced Bahar just before midnight on Glenogil Terrace.

When the driver got out the car to attend at a cash point, he forgot to apply the handbrake.

Officers found him to be dishevelled, slurring his speech and smelling strongly of alcohol.

His solicitor Ian Houston explained the father-of-two from Bangladesh has been in the UK since 2018 and is about to become a father again this summer.

“He was working as a taxi driver at the time.

“His licence has been suspended. He will obviously lose that. He sees no prospect of employment in the near future.

“He’s not used to drinking. It was his friend who insisted he had a drink and he succumbed to temptation.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley fined the first offender £380 altogether and disqualified him from driving for a year.

Dud cheque scammer

A Dundee scammer used bounced cheques to get his hands on vehicles and left online sellers out of pocket. Ryan Lawson has finally been sentenced more than six years after charges were first brought against him.

Caught after crash

A professional driver, six times over the drug-drive limit, who was transporting a Range Rover Discovery from Aberdeen to Strathclyde ended up on his roof in Angus.

Mark Hamilton, from Motherwell, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine (323mics/ 50) on November 22 last year.

The court heard the 31-year-old’s driving was not to blame for the mid-afternoon collision near Bogindollo which saw him end up off the road and upside down.

After failing a roadside drugswipe, he admitted to police he had taken cocaine days before but thought the drug had left his system.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He will lose his current employment.

“He’s got a strong work ethic. He mainly does driving work.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley banned Hamilton for 16 months and fined him £420 altogether.

He said: “I appreciate the manner which you came to the attention of the police is not your fault.”

