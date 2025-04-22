Teenager in court accused of murdering Dundee man Ali Lamb

A teenager has appeared in court accused of stabbing a man to death in Dundee.

Alister Lamb was found injured at a property on Balunie Terrace in the Douglas area of the city on Friday, April 18.

The 36-year-old – known as ‘Ali’ – later died at Ninewells Hospital after succumbing to his injuries.

A 17-year-old male – who cannot be named due to his age – was arrested and later charged following Mr Lamb’s death.

He appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday accused of Mr Lamb’s murder.

The petition against the youth alleges the assaulted Mr Lamb by repeatedly shouting, swearing, making violent threats and engaging in a fight.

It is alleged the teenager broke free from a room in which he was being held and allowed Mr Lamb to leave, before again engaging in a fight.

He is then accused of murdering Mr Lamb by stabbing him on the body with a knife.

No plea was made on the teenager’s behalf during the brief hearing in private.

Sheriff George Way committed the youth for further examination and remanded him in custody meantime.

The teen will be held in secure accommodation ahead of a second court appearance next week.

