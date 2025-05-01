Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife paedophile shocked dating site contact with horrific comments about ‘daughter’

Repeat offender Archibald Smith sent a random girl's picture to his victim and made crude suggestions.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Archibald Smith
Archibald Smith outside Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after a previous appearance.

A convicted paedophile plucked a young girl’s image from the internet then sent it to a woman, claiming it was his daughter and asking if she wanted him to perform a sex act on the child.

Archibald Smith’s sick move came shortly after he sent a video of himself masturbating to the woman.

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the woman met Smith on the Badoo internet dating site and their conversation moved to Snapchat.

She was horrified by the turn the conversation had taken and notified police.

The offence was committed just three months after Smith was released from prison for previous sexual offences.

In a chilling echo of his latest offending, in 2018 he was in court for sending unsolicited child abuse material to a woman on Whatsapp.

Sickening twist in conversation

The court heard Smith had sent some sexual pictures to the complainer, about which she was not concerned.

The prosecutor said: “After sending a video of him masturbating the accused sent a message stating that he nearly got caught due to his daughter being in the vicinity.

“The accused then stated ‘I had to tuck it up so that she could cuddle in’.

“The witness replied to this with a laughing emoji. The accused thereafter sent a picture of a young girl.”

The girl appeared to be between three and five and was fully clothed in a top, tutu and leggings.

Smith texted the woman with graphic sexual messages which she initially believed referred to her but realised he was actually speaking about the young girl.

The shocked woman confronted Smith, who replied he was joking and did not have a daughter, claiming the image was of a “random”.

After repeatedly calling him a “paedo”, the woman told Smith she was reporting him.

Smith reacted by blocking her.

The prosecutor said The Crown believes there was a “significant sexual element” to the offence.

Remanded

Smith, of Ramsay Lane, Kincardine, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by sending the woman an image of a child and making sexual remarks about children, in August 2022.

Solicitor David Bell, defending, confirmed Smith did not have a child and had taken the image from the internet.

Sentence was deferred for reports and Smith was remanded in custody.

In 2018, Smith was arrested as he left court.

The pervert had been bailed after sentencing was deferred for background reports when he admitted possessing vile images of bestiality and babies and children being abused.

Police immediately caught up with him again and he was charged with distributing indecent images to a horrified woman over Whatsapp.

At that time, Sheriff James Williamson said what started out as apparently “adult, consensual cyber sex soon deteriorated.”

He was jailed for a total of three years and eight months.

